First, a declaration of interest in the case of Shane Walsh and his proposed switch from Kilkerrin-Clonberne to Kilmacud Crokes.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne is my home club, where I played for many years (it’s no surprise they remained junior for so long!) and also served as secretary prior to moving to Dublin in 1979.

It’s a much more vibrant and successful club on and off the pitch nowadays, thanks to the enterprise of so many people who have done extraordinary work.

The ladies team are All-Ireland champions while the men’s team are priming for a shot at the Galway intermediate championship. With Shane Walsh aboard, they would have a chance of being successful.

That’s not the only reason they were devastated when they heard last Saturday that a move to Kilmacud is on the cards for their star man. Walsh is actually more than that in Kilkerrin-Clonberne. He’s the pride of the joint-parishes for people of all ages and an absolute god for the younger generation.

Kids as young as five or six are trying to run like him, kick like him, hoping that one day they will play like him. It’s a GAA story from the ages – especially in a small club – the local hero, who not only makes the county team but brings once-in-a-generation quality.

Losing him would be utterly deflating for the club. Losing him to a Dublin super-club, just as the Galway championship is about to start, makes it all the worse. It’s the ultimate sickener.

This is where emotion meets reality and comes away disappointed. Emotion demands that Walsh remains with his home club. It takes nothing into account only the pride of having him in their red jersey and a belief that his super talents belong to them. It’s all very understandable.

Reality, although tough to take, is different. If Walsh, who is based in Dublin, wants to play for a club in the capital, he is entitled to do so. GAA players are not under contract, except perhaps in a loyalty sense.

Nobody has the right to question their motives for changing clubs. They are free agents, in so far as the GAA rules on eligibility allow.

Now, that’s where the crux arises, one that the GAA is not addressing. In the country, a player must play for his home club unless he can prove that he has moved to the catchment area of another club.

It’s different in Dublin, where there is no parish rule. For obvious reasons, there can’t be, as it would be impossible to apply distinct boundaries in an area with a population of 1.3 million.

A top player moving from the country to Dublin has a pick of clubs and, inevitably, the bigger ones are more attractive targets. They’re clever at making themselves appealing, whether with the carrot of likely success or inducements.

Not that there’s any suggestion of anything like this happening Walsh’s case, or that he is benefiting in any way from the proposed move, as he is already based in Dublin where he is continuing his studies.

But yes, it happens, sometimes in the form of free accommodation, sometimes with a wallet of notes. Naturally, you won’t find details of these transactions in the accounts.

Croke Park know that but, as the rules stand, are unable to do anything about what is a clear violation of the amateur rules. There can be no case without evidence and it’s never forthcoming. That’s the official position on why it’s never investigated.

Frankly, such a weak response is not good enough. In the absence of any way of tracking down illegal inducements, some imaginative thinking is needed.

Here’s an example. Instead of allowing a player from the country to join any club he wishes in Dublin, why not have a list of options which do not include the main powers? There are many clubs in Dublin who lack the commercial clout to ‘incentivise’ potential recruits. They would benefit from gaining fresh talent while the players involved got a new club.

That’s assuming, of course, that they were as committed to switching as if they were joining a wealthy club. One suspects that might not always be the case, especially for the big names who find the path to super-clubs dotted with goodies.

And who can blame players if their talents yield financial rewards, directly or indirectly? Loyalty is fine, but there’s a real world too where bills have to be paid and if others are prepared to settle some, it’s naïve to expect players to turn them down.

It’s back then to Croke Park and their responsibilities. Allowing star imports to join large Dublin clubs, which already draw from massive catchment areas, is wrong on a number of fronts.

It makes the strong even stronger which, in turn, makes them ever more attractive to new arrivals. And so the cycle continues.

The GAA are very strict on club eligibility throughout the country. Rightly so, because otherwise there would be anarchy.

So why such loose regulations in Dublin, relating to players moving from the country? Don’t blame the players, who are entitled to best serve their own interests, or the super-clubs, who have similar motivation.

Instead, blame a faulty transfer system which, for some strange reason, Croke Park continues to accept. In another context, GAA president Larry McCarthy wrote in the All-Ireland final programme of bringing ‘certainty and stability to the club structure’.

Try telling Kilkerrin-Clonberne that’s working for them right now.

What has Colm O’Rourke’s age got to do with it?

Did you know that Colm O’Rourke is 64 years old? If you didn’t, don’t, then you must not have read anything about his appointment as Meath manager.

Virtually every report referred to his age. Many other appointments will be announced in the coming weeks but age will be mentioned in very few. So why is it apparently so relevant to O’Rourke? Could it be an example of unconscious ageism, based on the theory that he’s too old to be taking his first county job? You’d hope not, but I wouldn’t be so sure.

Personally, I think it’s a great appointment for Meath and I will be surprised if their fortunes don’t improve over the next few years. Mind you, he’s taking over at an unfortunate time in terms of their league ambitions.

Dublin’s surprise relegation from Division 1 means, effectively, that there is only one promotion slot from Division 2 next year as the Dubs are virtually certain to take the top spot.

Kevin McStay’s Mayo time has come

How can Mayo look beyond Kevin McStay to succeed replace James Horan as manager? That’s not a reflection on the other contenders, but McStay’s experience gives him a CV which ticks all the right boxes.

One never knows the internal dynamics in a county, but looking from the outside the case for McStay looks overwhelming. He did an excellent job with Roscommon and while he indicated that would be his last inter-county role, job, the chance to manage his own county would change everything.

Despite having a disappointing year, Mayo’s stock is still high. They lost to Kerry and Galway, All-Ireland winners and runners-up respectively, underlining how difficult their path was in Connacht and beyond.

In addition, they were tormented by injury setbacks which greatly weakened their hand. If they have better luck on the availability front, Mayo will be a very formidable force again next year. McStay knows that.