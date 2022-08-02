| 20.8°C Dublin

Shane Walsh saga shows why GAA need to take tougher stance on Dublin clubs’ import deals

Martin Breheny

Breheny Beat

Shane Walsh: 'The pride of Kilkerrin and Clonberne for people of all ages and an absolute god for the younger generation.' Photo: Sportsfile Expand

First, a declaration of interest in the case of Shane Walsh and his proposed switch from Kilkerrin-Clonberne to Kilmacud Crokes.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne is my home club, where I played for many years (it’s no surprise they remained junior for so long!) and also served as secretary prior to moving to Dublin in 1979.

