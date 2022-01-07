Shane Walsh makes big impact as Galway edge Mayo in FBD semi-final

Tomo Culhane of Galway fields the ball ahead of Ruairi Keane of Mayo. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mayo and Galway produced a lively game in the semi-final of the FBD Connacht League played at the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan.

In the end it was the Tribesmen who gained some measure of revenge for their defeat to Mayo in last year's Connacht final and deservedly booked their place in the final of this league.

Shane Walsh was drafted in for the second half to boost Galway, who were just a point ahead at one stage having led by three at the break.

The introduction of Ryan O’Donoghue helped to boost the Mayo cause as the Belmullet man finished with five points, including one from play.

However, it was never going to be enough as Galway’s physical edge was a telling factor as the game turned for home, the Tribesmen's bench making the bigger impact.

Galway were full value for their three-point interval lead (0-10 to 0-7) after a first half which saw Mayo’s Padraig O’Hora taking a black card for an off the ball foul on Paul Conroy.

Early points from Fergal Boland and debutant corner-back Sam Callinan had Mayo two up after five minutes but the first of two points from play from Damien Comer followed by a free from Robert Finnerty had Galway on terms.

Galway went three ahead on three occasions in the first half, a late point in injury from the impressive Conroy giving them that three-point cushion at half-time

Mayo did get to within a point of their rivals (0-13 -12) but Walsh took centre stage at this point to guide Padraic Joyce’s team into the final.

SCORERS – Galway R Finnerty (0-3, 3f) , P Conroy (0-2, 1f, 1 Mark) S Walsh 0-2 (2f), R Finnerty (0-3, 3f), D Comer, J Heaney (0-2 each), P Kelly, D Conneely, T Culhane (0-1 each). Mayo: R O’Donoghue (0-5, 4f), F Duffy (0-4, 4f), F Boland (02), F Irwin, S Callinan (0-1 each).

Mayo - R Byrne, D McHugh, P O’Hora, S Callinan, P Durcan, M Plunkett, E McLaughlin, C O'Shea, J Flynn, F Boland, D O’Connor, F Irwin. J Healy, F Duffy, J Mahon.

Subs: R Brickenden for Plunkett (HT), P Heneghan for Healy (HT), R O Donoghue for Mahon (HT), D Coen for Callinan (45).

Galway - C Flaherty, J Glynn, S Fitzgerald, L Silke, J Heaney, D McHugh, C McDaid, N Daly, M Tierney, C McWalter, P Conroy, F O’Laoi, R Finnerty, D Comer, D Conneely.

Subs- T Culhane for Conneely (HT), T Gill for McDaid (HT), J Mcloughlin for Daly (HT), S Walsh for Comer (40), J McGrath for Silke (50), L Costello for Tierney (50), P Kelly for McWalter (45).

Ref- J Gilmartin (Sligo)