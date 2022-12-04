Shane Walsh leads dominant Kilmacud to retention of Leinster SFC crown

Kilmacud Crokes' Shane Walsh of in action against Niall Mitchell of The Downs during the AIB Leinster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Kilmacud Crokes retained the Leinster club championship for the first time in their history and moved into the last four of the All-Ireland race with a deserved win over The Downs in difficult conditions in Croke Park.

The southside Dublin club had Shane Walsh in imperious form as they strangled the life from the Westmeath men to secure a showdown with either Kerins O’Rahillys or Newcastle West on the weekend of January 7/8.

Robbie Brennan’s men had much of the hard work done by half time with Walsh the orchestrator in chief.

Of the 10 Crokes scores in the first half, the Galway man had a hand in eight. He kicked six points, three from play and had a direct assist for Rory O’Carroll’s point. He also inadvertently set up their goal when his point attempt dropped short and was fisted to the net by Shane Cunningham.

The Downs were playing into a stiff breeze and struggled to break down Crokes’ defensive shape. Luke Loughlin opened their account from a free and hit the post with another effort but otherwise they looked out of ideas in attack and trailed by 1-9 to 0-1 at the break.

However, the difficulty in playing into the Hill end was underlined in the second half when Crokes managed just three points, all from placed balls from the boot of Walsh.

The Downs managed their second point through Loughlin on 44 minutes – their first score in 35 minutes of action.

That was the first of four consecutive points for the Westmeath side but the sequence was broken when Walsh curled over a 45 after he was denied a brilliant solo goal by a good Trevor Martin save.

To their credit The Downs kept coming and landed six of the last seven points of the game. However it never looked like it would be enough to reel the Dublin men in.

Scorers –

Kilmacud Crokes – S Walsh 0-9 (5f 1 45), S Cunningham 1-0, A Jones, R O’Carroll, C O’Connor 0-1 each.

The Downs – L Loughlin 0-3 (1f), T Tuite 0-2 (1f), D Egerton, N Mitchell (f), H Caulfield 0-1 each.

Teams:

Kilmacud Crokes: C Ferris; M Mullin, T Clancy, D O’Brien; A Jones, R O’Carroll, A McGowan; C Dias, B Shovlin; S Horan, S Walsh, C O’Connor; H Kenny, S Cunningham, D Mullin

Subs: T Fox for Horan (42), P Purcell for S Cunningham (45), C O’Shea for O’Connor (51), L Ward for Mullin (59), J Kenny for H Kenny (BS 60).

The Downs: T Martin; D Egerton, P Murray, E Burke; C Coughlan, M Kelly, J Moran; C Drumm, N Mitchell; A Kilmartin, C Nolan, K O’Sullivan; I Martin, L Loughlin, J Lynam

Subs: O Murphy for Kelly (25), D Egerton for Kilmartin (36), T Tuite for O’Sullivan (47), L Moran for Martin (55), H Caulfield for Lynam (60).

Referee: M Deegan (Laois)