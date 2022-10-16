Shane Walsh kicks four points as Kilmacud Crokes retain Dublin title with victory over Na Fianna

KILMACUD Crokes are Dublin senior football champions for a third time in five years, making it back-to-back senior titles with a 0-11 to 0-10 win over Na Fianna in Parnell Park.

The Stillorgan club, who are also the reigning ladies senior champions, now have a chance to make it a double-double in Parnell Park next Sunday in the hurling decider.

This was a performance from the gutsier part of their repertoire, albeit one embellished by the quality of one Shane Walsh.

Appearing in his first Dublin county final, Walsh – with the boos of Na Fianna supporters ringing in his ears – kicked four points, a couple of exceptional skill level.

Without Paul Mannion, Crokes didn’t moor to nearly the same speed but Walsh took responsibility and despite also kicking four wides, he created and finished the scores that mattered.

It could very nearly have ended dismay.

In the 28th minute, Walsh looked to have mis-controlled a ball on the sideline in Parnell Park next to the stand. In the ensuing scramble for possession, Eoin Murchan looked to have secured the ball but the referee blew for a Crokes free for handling the ground.

Walsh, meanwhile, stayed down and was taken off a minute later, holding the side of his face.

Tox Fox dragged the free wide and Na Fianna had a tantalising prospect: level in a county final against Kilmacud Crokes who were without both Paul Mannion and Shane Walsh.

As it happened, Walsh appeared for the second half sporting a head bandage and it given his contribution to the half, it’s hard not to conclude his re-emergence settled the game.

Na Fianna actually went ahead by two in the 42nd minute and missed a couple of chances to go further in front but failed to register a point between the 42nd and 66th minute as Walsh took over.

SCORERS

Kilmacud Crokes: S Walsh 0-4, C Dias, D Mullin (1m) 0-2 each, R O’Carroll, A McGowan, B Shovlin 0-1 each.

Na Fianna: A Byrne, D Lacey (2f), C McHugh (2f), M Day, P Quinn, B O’Leary, E Murchan 0-1 each.

TEAMS

KILMACUD CROKES: C Ferris; M Mullin, D O’Brien, C O’Shea; A Jones, R O’Carroll, A McGowan; B Shovlin, C Dias; T Fox, S Horan, S Walsh; H Kenny, D Mullin, S Cunningham.

Subs: C O’Connor for Fox (36), C Casey for Horan (46), C Pearson for Cunningham (47), A Quinn for Kenny (66)

NA FIANNA: D O’Hanlon; G Farrell, E O’Dea, E Murchan; A Fitzgerald, J Cooper, A Rafter; M Day, P Quinn; D Quinn, A Byrne, D Lacey; G O’Reilly, C McHugh, B O’Leary.

Subs: S Caffrey for O’Reilly (41), J Doran for Quinn (53), D Ryan for Rafter (57)

REF: B Tiernan (O’Dwyer’s)