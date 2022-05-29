Seán Kelly of Galway lifting the cup after the Connacht SFC final win over Roscommon at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

A first Connacht final win for Galway in Pearse Stadium since 2005 and the avoidance of a fourth successive loss in a provincial decider provides the small print.

But for the 21,419 crowd and those watched from further afield, the magic of Shane Walsh will endure far beyond those statistics.

On his day, Walsh has the explosiveness and balance off either foot that makes him virtually unplayable. But those days aren't always summoned and even within games he'll have his drift periods, even having them here.

But on cue he's a joy to watch and really set the tone for a Galway performance that was a lot more decisive than the scoreline suggests.

This is a team going places. It may not have been the statement that Dublin made in reasserting their authority on the championship but after a couple of years of uncertainty there is more clarity to them now.

And in Walsh and sidekick Damien Comer, who put in another thunderous hour or so before being hauled off with an injury, they have players who can turn any game and against any opposition.

Both have had their injury problems but fit, well and focused, they are quite the package.

Between them and their other full-forward colleague Rob Finnerty they scored 1-14 of Galway's 2-19 total, albeit three of Walsh's 1-6 came from placed balls. But even within that there were two 45s that he put over effortlessly, just as he had done against Mayo.

But everywhere there was a dynamism about Galway that was hard for Roscommon to live with.

From half-backs Dylan McHugh, John Daly and Cillian McDaid they had real impetus and once they did things at pace, Roscommon didn't really have a chance.

And Galway are smarter too. When they had to slow down the game they did it, even if they got somewhat ragged at the end.

But a first Connacht title since 2018 and the first in Padraic Joyce's management could well be the rocket fuel for further progress.

Walsh's best moments were another highlights reel, his 18th-minute goal such a sublime fusion of magic footwork, power and precision.

It was a game breaker. Up to that Roscommon had been giving as good as they got, maybe even a bit more and appeared to be finding a rhythm even though they were locked on 0-4 each.

Enda Smith had a half-chance after finding a rare opening in a disciplined Galway defence.

But then Walsh weaved his wizardry. Having scored an earlier point, exploding from a standing start to leave Ciaran Murtagh for dead and executing two sidesteps to wrong-foot Roscommon defenders each time and planted low and decisively past Colm Lavin.

Roscommon had wind in their favour but that felt like a fatal blow.

Kieran Molloy and Finnerty, who was getting far too much freedom, opened a five point gap in the follow up before midfielder Ultan Harney offered resistance with the first of his two points in the half.

Roscommon had their moments, Enda Smith's point after a quick exchange with Donie Smith among them to make it 1-7 to 0-7 on 32 minutes and with Molloy off the field for a black card after needlessly dragging down Murtagh they weren't without reasonable hope.

But then Patrick Kelly struck for the second Galway goal and despite having a stroke of good fortune about it, its construction was still admirable with Walsh and McDaid combining to put Finnerty in on his left again.

The corner-forward struck an upright and Kelly reacted quicker than Ronan Daly beneath it, a replica of Cormac Costello's goal for Dublin on the previous evening, and Galway's 2-7 to 0-8 interval lead looked unassailable in the conditions.

They pushed on after the break with Comer really coming into his own but Harney was resilient and to their credit, Roscommon never stopped the pursuit.

But they were too ponderous in their build up and that played into the hands of a Galway defence that was content to flood the 'D' with numbers in the knowledge that against the wind their options were limited.

Galway led by nine points twice in the second half but Roscommon goals in the last quarter changed the scoreline's complexion.

First Conor Daly nipped in to finish good approach work at close quarters from Enda Smith and Diarmuid Murtagh before Murtagh then applied the touch to reward another substitute Andrew Glennon's efforts.

By then the Galway bench and backroom were in celebratory mode on the sideline, a big step in their evolution completed.

Scorers - Galway: S Walsh 1-6 (0-2 45s, 0-1f), R Finnerty 0-5, D Comer 0-3, Patrick Kelly 1-0, J Heaney 0-2, C McDaid, P Conroy, K Molloy all 0-1 each. Roscommon: C Cox 0-5 (3fs), C Daly, D Murtagh (0-1f) 1-1 each, U Harney 0-3, D Smith 0-2 (1f), E Smith, C Murtagh, C McKeon, C Heneghan all 0-1 each.

Galway: C Gleeson; J Glynn, L Silke, S Kelly; D McHugh, J Daly, C McDaid; P Conroy, K Molloy; Patrick Kelly, M Tierney, J Heaney; R Finnerty. Subs: N Daly for Tierney (59), F O Laoi for Comer inj (66), O Gallagher for Finnerty (70), Paul Kelly for Patrick Kelly, C Sweeney for Molloy (74)

Roscommon: C Lavin; B Stack, C Daly, D Murray; C Hussey, N Daly, R Daly; U Harney, E Nolan; C Murtagh, E Smith, C Heneghan; C Cox, D Smith, C McKeon. Subs: N Kilroy for Heneghan (h-t), R Hughes for Murray (47), D Murtagh for D Smith (48), K Doyle for Nolan (58), A Glennon for McKeon (58).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan).