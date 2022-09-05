Shane Walsh finally in harness as Crokes cruise to glory with Paul Mannion the inspiration

In the 56th minute, Shane Walsh gathered possession, jinked back on to his right foot and clipped over Kilmacud Crokes’ 21st point of the day.

It elicited the biggest cheer of the second half and brought to a conclusion all the talk his transfer had prompted. For the foreseeable future at least Walsh is a Crokes player.

A little over ten minutes earlier, he made his appearance off the bench. Crokes manager Robbie Brennan called on the Galway star to give him his first taste of action since July’s All-Ireland final.

Ironically as one of the country’s most lauded free-takers, his first act with his adopted club was to watch Paul Mannion steer over a left-footed free. A few minutes later Tom Fox tapped over a placed ball that suited his right foot.

Walsh gave an exhibition of dead ball kicking off both feet over the course of the summer. But if he is to be Crokes’ go-to man he will have to bide his time.

The only question is just how far Crokes and Walsh will go. For every single one of the 60-plus minutes played in Parnell Park, they were miles ahead of Templeogue Synge Street, giving everyone a timely reminder of why they had been within touching distance in the All-Ireland title at the turn of the year.

Mannion missed that decider in Croke Park though injury but he was the star turn here. He had seven points to his name by half-time (he’d finish the day with 0-9). One of his frees curled through a few time zones before landing on the roof of the net. If there is a way back to the Dublin set-up for him, Dessie Farrell has to find it.

And if Mannion’s pre-eminence might have been expected, no one expected Rory O’Carroll to be on a hat-trick from early in the first half after he wandered forward to plunder two goals. His first finish was agricultural, hammering to the net when he seemed surprised to have as much time as he did. The second was far more finessed, rolling the ball under the advancing Max Fitzgerald to quell any notion ‘Synger’ might have had of raising a gallop.

To their credit, Templeogue did what they could in front of the TG4 cameras. Whatever few scraps fell their way, they made the most of them. As imperious as Mannion was, he handed Templeogue their best moment when his errant sideline ball was quickly transferred upfield. Ger Vickery made no mistake when presented with his chance.

Otherwise it was almost all one-way traffic. Crokes’ finished with 3-25 to Templeogue’s 1-6 to secure their place in the last eight of the Dublin championship. There’s plenty of quality in the latter stages of the Dublin championship but with Walsh and Mannion on board, they look formidable.

“Most importantly it’s money in the bank as far as football is concerned because my last game was probably around six weeks ago (in the All-Ireland final),” Walsh said.

“(It’s) just great to get the opportunity to get game-time and hopefully keep progressing during training, because there were a few cobwebs there the last few weeks and the lads probably saw that as well. Great to get out and be kicking a ball again, and lovely to say I have played in Parnell Park now as well because that is something I had never done before either.”

And for those salivating about a potential link-up with Mannion?

“It’s lovely and that’s the calibre of player that is here, but it’s the same back in Galway as well – in the dressing-room you have different types of personalities like Damien (Comer) and Paul Conroy and these lads as well, but it is great to get the chance against somebody you were competing against, now you are playing with them so it’s great.”

Manager Brennan insisted that the transfer in of Walsh and the return to fitness of Mannion didn’t guarantee the Stillorgan side anything.

“It worked out well being able to get him in,” Brennan said. “He’s already brilliant around the group, he’s a super guy which is the main thing really to be able to fit in so quickly. Ideally we would have liked to have him in earlier and all that kind of stuff but with the run Galway had and all that it just wasn’t possible. A welcome addition for sure.

“Had we won last year someone said it would have been the greatest whatever because you hadn’t got Paul but I never really bought into that. We have a really good squad and the two lads obviously add to that.”