Shane Ryan returns as Kerry netminder for Munster SFC semi-final against Tipperary

Goalkeeper Shane Ryan has been recalled to the Kerry football team for Saturday's Munster semi-final with Tipperary in Thurles.

Ryan, a regular in recent years, missed the league and the opening championship game against Clare through injury but has recovered sufficiently to regain his place as Kieran Fitzgobbon, No 1 in all five games this season, drops to the bench.

There is one further Kerry change with Micheal Burns replacing Dara Moynihan at full-forward though, like Moynihan, Burns is likely to play a supporting role to the half-forward line and midfield.

Captain Paul Murphy, who didn't feature against Clare, is included among the substitutes.

Munster champions Tipperary will start 10 of their provincial final winning team as Moyne Templetuohy's Conor Bowe, an All-Ireland U-20 hurling winner under Liam Cahill in 2019, is handed a championship debut after impressing in the league.

New recruits, former Dublin player Philly Ryan and Mark Stokes, are on the bench while there is a return for Shane O'Connell who missed out on the 2020 season.

Steven O'Brien and Colman Kennedy, who both started against Cork in last year's final, are on the bench, Colin O'Riordan is back in Australia while Alan Campbell is absent and Liam Casey is not part of the 2021 squad.

Meanwhile, Cathal McShane is included on the bench but Conor McKenna is the most notable absentee from the Tyrone team for their Ulster semi-final with Cavan.

McKenna is not even named on the 26-man squad while Darragh Canavan also missed out through injury.

There is a debut however for Paul Donaghy, who impressed in the league while Conn Kilpatrick is named alongside Mattie Donnelly at midfield.

Limerick have gone with the same starting 15 for their Munster semi-final with Cork that saw off Waterford in the quarter-final almost two weeks ago.

Limerick last played Cork in the championship two years ago when losing by 21 points but there is six personnel changes since then and the Treaty men are a much improved team.

Kerry (SF v Tipperary): S Ryan; B O Beaglaoich, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; M Breen, G Crowley, G White; D Moran, D O'Connor; S O'Brien, S O'Shea, P Geaney; D Clifford, M Burns, P Clifford. Subs: K Fitzgibbon, A Spillane, T Morley, K Spillane, T Walsh, J Barry, G O'Sullivan, J Sherwood, P Kilkenny, D Shaw.

Tipperary (SF v Kerry): E Comerford; S O'Connell, J Feehan, C O'Shaughnessy; B Maher, K Fahey, R Kiely; J Kennedy, Conal Kennedy; E Moloney, C Bowe, P Looram; B Fox, C Sweeney, M Quinlivan.

Limerick (SF v Cork): D O'Sullivan; S O'Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; B Childs, I Corbett, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; C Sheehan, C Fahy, A Enright; D Neville, R Burke, H Bourke. Subs: A O'Sullivan, D Connolly,, J Liston, P Maher, T McCarthy, K Ryan, L Murphy, K Howard, B Donovan, J Naughton, J Ryan.

Tyrone (SF v Cavan): N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; R Brennan, M O'Neill, P Harte; M Donnelly, C Kilpatrick; K McGeary, R Donnelly, C Meyler; D McCurry, P Donaghy, N Sludden.