Shane Roche steps down as Wexford senior football manager after three-year stint

Shane Roche, who has stepped down from his role as Wexford Senior football manager.

Shane Roche has stepped down as Wexford football manager after three seasons in charge.

Roche informed Wexford chairman Micheal Martin of his decision earlier today.

Roche took over from Paul Galvin on an interim basis in September 2020 after Galvin stepped down due to a change in living circumstances that saw him relocate to Mayo during Covid. Galvin didn't take charge for any championship match.

Roche oversaw an improvement and they pushed Dublin hard in the 2021 Leinster Championship.

Earlier this year they defeated Offaly in the first round of the Leinster SFC before losing heavily to Dublin and then exiting the Tailteann Cup to Offaly in a repeat fixture.

As a player Roche was part of squads which reached the Leinster Senior Football Finals of 2008 and 2011, as well as the All-Ireland Semi Final in 2008.

Roche issued a statement, confirming his departure.

“Today I have informed Wexford County Board that I will not be seeking a new term as Wexford Senior Football Manager,” he said.

"As I come to the end of my time in this role, I want to pay tribute, first and foremost, to my wife Carmel and our sons Jack and Harry for their love and support.

"I want to thank all the wonderful players and members of management teams I have worked with over the past couple of years for their great dedication and commitment and for their unfailing professionalism," he wrote.

“I offer a sincere word of thanks also to the County Board, its officials and many associated people in the Wexford GAA family for their support and assistance, which was always readily given.

“Last but not least, my thanks to our supporters who have always made our efforts seem worthwhile.

"I leave my position with many very happy memories and with gratitude for the immense honour and privilege it has been for me to have both managed my county and represented it as a player.”