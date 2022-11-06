Shane McGuinness the toast of Ballybay as Cross’ stunned

Drew Wylie of Ballybay gets to the ball ahead of Crossmaglen's Rian O'Neill. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Monaghan champions Ballybay knocked red-hot favourites Crossmaglen Rangers out of the Ulster club championship in the preliminary round.

A blistering performance which yielded 1-7 at the start of the second half paved the way for a famous win. They meet All-Ireland club championship Kilcoo in the quarter-final next Sunday in Newry.

It will be an interesting afternoon for Ballybay manager Jerome Johnston, as his three sons are key figures for the Down champions

But, for now, they can celebrate a famous win. This was Rangers’ 22nd Ulster campaign in the last 26 seasons, whereas Ballybay, the surprise winners of the Monaghan title — have only had four Ulster campaigns in their history, and this was their first since 2012. But they were full value for a famous win.

A thrilling first half was book-ended by black cards. Monaghan senior player Drew Wylie was sent to the bin for a high challenge on Tony O’Callaghan after just two minutes, while Cross’ Dara O’Callaghan was dispatched on the stroke of half-time after an off-the-ball incident.

In between, there was no shortage of either drama or quality football. Despite the loss of Wylie, the Monaghan champions took an early lead when Shane McGuinness expertly converted a penalty after the referee ruled that Daniel Caraher had been impeded as he shot for goal in the fifth minute.

Crossmaglen looked dangerous going forward and a brilliant point from the touchline by Ronan Fitzpatrick gave them a 1-4 to 1-1 lead after 22 minutes, but when Ballybay attacked at pace, the Rangers’ defence was repeatedly torn apart.

But for a last-gasp defensive block, Eoin McKearney would have found the net in the first quarter, while it took a brilliant save from Conor Deery to deny McGuinness six minutes later from the penalty, though Drew Wylie did hit a point from play after the resultant 45.

Ballybay made the most of their numerical advantage in the early stages of the second half as they pulverised the Armagh champions with a devastating display of attacking football.

With Paul Finlay pulling the strings on the edge of the square, Ballybay were rampant, scoring four points on the spin before Rangers had their first point of the second half through Cian McConville. But a Ballybay goal in the 39th minute effectively sealed the game, with McGuinness providing the assist for substitute Aaron Tuner, who dived full length to palm the ball past a stranded Conor Deery.

Ballybay had stretched their lead to eight points (2-11 to 1-6) by the 53rd minute and though they didn’t score again, Crossmaglen never looked capable of mounting a rescue. Selector Tony Kernan was red carded and the best goal chance fell to Rian O’Neill, but he blasted over from close range near the end.

Before an attendance of 3,549, the night belonged to the Monaghan champions.

Scorers:

Ballybay: S McGuinness 1-2 (1-0 pen); P Finlay 0-4 (3f); A Toner 1-0; D Ward 0-2; T Kerr, D Wylie, C McGuinness 0-1 (mark) each.

Crossmaglen Rangers: R O’Neill 1-1; C McConville (2f), C Finnegan 0-3 each; J Clarke, R Fitzpatrick 0-1 each.

Teams:

Ballybay: J Sniauksta; T McSkean, M Hannon, R Wylie; E McKearney, S Monaghan, C Lennon; D Wylie, D Ward; C Galligan, S McGuinness, D Caraher; P Finlay, C McGuinness, T Kerr. Subs: T Keenan for Caraher (25), A Toner for Galligan

(h-t), P O’Neill for S McGuinness (30+1), S McQuillan for C McGuinness (30+5), B Wylie for Monaghan (30+5).

Crossmaglen Rangers: C Deery; C O’Callaghan, A Farrelly, T Duffy; A Kernan, J Morgan, P Hughes; S Morris, R O’Neill; C Finnegan, C Cumiskey, D O’Callaghan; C McConville, J Clarke, R Fitzpatrick. Subs: C Crowley for Farrelly (37), D Cumiskey for O’Callaghan (48), O McKeown for Hughes (52).

Ref: N Mooney (Cavan).