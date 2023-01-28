Shane McGuigan hits knockout points as Derry start NFL Division 2 campaign with comfortable win over Limerick

Shane McGuigan, with nine fine points, top scored for Derry as the reigning Ulster champions brushed aside the challenge of a disappointing Limerick at Owenbeg.

In truth, the hosts rarely got out of second gear but were too good for a Limerick side that never threatened at all.

Ray Dempsey has succeeded Billy Lee with the twin objectives to stay up and to stay in contention for a Sam Maguire berth.

The Treatymen, however, have pulled the short straw when the fixtures computer pulled out three away games and a home fixture against Dublin as their first four fixtures in the higher division.

Having just missed out on promotion last time, a return to Division One would be nothing short of essential for Rory Gallagher this time around.

In near perfect conditions, Derry ran in five points up at half-time, leading 0-7 to 0-2. Paul Cassidy continued his outstanding early season form and opened the Oakleaf scoring early on, before Niall Toner and Shane McGuigan stretched out the home side’s advantage.

Adrian Enright finally opened Limerick’s account in the 14th minute, pointing after his side’s first meaningful attack. Three more points from the trusty left peg of McGuigan and a free from Niall Toner sandwiched a second point for the Treatymen from James Naughton.

Limerick briefly threatened after the break when Gordon Browne and Iain Corbett both pointed. Unfortunately for Ray Dempsey it would be the last scoring for his side of a one sided contested.

Derry, by contrast, while not finding any real tempo and butchering a number of goal chances, scored the last eight points of the game. McGuigan, of course, kick-started the scoring spree, with Cassidy, Toner and Lachlan Murray also raising white flags.

Derry travel to Louth next, with the Treatymen hosting Dublin.

Scorers – Derry: S McGuigan 0-9 (5f), N Toner 0-4 (1f), P Cassidy 0-2, L Murray 0-1. Limerick: Iain Corbett, G Browne, A Enright and J Naughton 0-1 each.

Derry: O Lynch, C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey, P McGrogan, G McKinless, C Doherty, C Glass, B Rogers, N Toner, P Cassidy, E Doherty, B Heron, S McGuigan, L Murray. Subs: P Cassidy for G McKinless (50), O McWilliams for E Doherty (53), N Loughlin for B Heron (63), N O’Donnell for C Glass (68), B McCarron L Murray (70).

Limerick: D O’Sullivan, D Connelly, S O Dea, B Coleman, B Fanning, C Fahey, M Donovan, C Sheehan, I Corbett, P Maher, J Naughton, G Browne, A Enright, C Downes, D Lyons. Subs: R Bourke for B Fanning (HT), H Bourke for D Lyons (50), C McSweeney for B Coleman (55), P Nash for A Enright (64), K Ryan for C Downes (68).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).