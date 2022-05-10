Shane McEntee set to make Meath return for Dublin showdown

Meath player Shane McEntee could be set to return to the Royals for their upcoming match against Dublin after being on a tour of duty in Mali with the Defence Forces. Photo: Sportsfile

Meath could be able to call on their former captain Shane McEntee for Sunday’s Leinster football semi-final with Dublin.

McEntee is currently home from Mali, where he had been on a tour of duty with the Defence Forces, on a three-week break and has trained with the team over the weekend.

The Dunboyne man is serving as a lieutenant in the Army and has been based in Africa since March.

McEntee played in Meath’s first four Allianz League Division 2 matches against Galway, Roscommon, Down and Offaly.

It is unclear at this stage if he will be included in the squad but given his experience it’s likely he will have some involvement.

Cillian O’Sullivan took over the role of captain after McEntee’s departure in which time the Royals preserved their Division 2 football status.

Dublin are likely to be unchanged from the team that beat Wexford so convincingly but there are ongoing injury concerns over defender Davy Byrne who wasn’t part of the squad against Wexford.