SFC team news: Trio back for Dubs, no Cillian O'Connor for Mayo and Canavan bothers line out for Tyrone

Dublin's Jack McCaffrey, in action against Louth in the Leinster final, returns to the squad against Sligo. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

There are some significant additions to the Dublin squad named to face Sligo in Kingspan Breffni on Sunday.

Jack McCaffrey, Eoin Murchan and Evan Comerford have all returned to the squad after recent absences, a major boost to Dublin’s prospects.

Ciarán Kilkenny, who played no active part against Kildare, is also listed among the Dublin substitutes, as is Davy Byrne. Both men were taken off with knocks during the recent draw with Roscommon.

McCaffrey is named on the bench and is in line to feature for the first time since the Leinster final. The former Footballer of the Year started that day but lasted just 32 minutes until he was replaced with a hamstring twinge.

Murchan, who is listed to start at corner-back, hasn’t been seen in a Dublin jersey since the Leinster quarter-final win over Laois while Comerford hasn’t played since last year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kerry.

Dean Rock and Killian O’Gara drop out of the team that started in Nowlan Park, with Murchan and Paddy Small coming in.

Cillian O'Connor has been left out of the Mayo squad to play Cork in Sunday's final group qualifier game.

O'Connor has missed the opening two games of this series because of injury, but manager Kevin McStay strongly intimated after the win over Louth he would be ready next time out.

O'Connor is absent from the 26-man squad named for the trip to the Gaelic Grounds, however.

Mayo still have an opportunity to integrate him if there is a late injury, but that's unlikely for a player recovering.

O'Connor's brother Diarmuid, who missed the Louth game, is included among the substitutes as Paddy Durcan is recalled at Sonnacha McHugh's expense. Stephen Coen partners Matthew Ruane at midfield.

Fionn McDonagh is also named to start, replacing Jason Doherty, who drops back to the bench.

Eoghan McLaughlin, who broke a bone in his hand three weeks ago, is listed among the replacements this time.

The dynamic Canavan brothers are set to start their first championship together as Tyrone make one change from the team that beat Armagh last time out for Westmeath in Kingspan Breffni on Sunday.

Ruairí Canavan, star of last year's All-Ireland U-20 winning team, will join brother Darragh in attack for the first time, having come on as a substitute in recent championship games.

The pair are, of course, sons of 2003 All-Ireland-winning captain Peter and are very much central to a promising Tyrone future. Ruairí Canavan replaces Niall Sludden.

DUBLIN (SF v Sligo): S Cluxton; D Newcombe, M Fitzsimons, E Murchan; J Small, S MacMahon, L Gannon; B Fenton, J McCarthy; B Howard, S Bugler, N Scully; P Small, C O’Callaghan, C Basquel. Subs: E Comerford, D Byrne, C Kilkenny, T Lahiff, P Mannion, J McCaffrey, R McGarry, C Murphy, L O’Dell, K O’Gara, D Rock.

MAYO (SF v Kerry); C Reape; J Coyne, D McBrien, P O'Hora; S Callinan, C Loftus, P Durcan; M Ruane, S Coen; F McDonagh, J Carney, J Flynn; A O'Shea, J Carr, R O'Donoghue. Subs: R Byrne, T Conroy, J Doherty, E Hession, D McHale, D McHugh, E McLaughlin, K McLoughlin, D O'Connor, P Towey, B Tuohy.

TYRONE (SF v Westmeath): N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Quinn, M O'Neill, P Harte; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; C Meyler, J Oguz, R Canavan; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan: Subs: L Quinn, F Burns, A Clarke, N Devlin, R Donnelly, N Kelly, N McCarron, K McGeary, M McGleenan, S O'Donnell, N Sludden.