SFC team news: Monaghan’s Dessie Ward named in defence, Kildare and Dublin make no changes

Jimmy Hyland and Ryan Houlihan have made welcome returns to the match-day panel as Kildare seek what is considered an impossible task: ending Dublin’s 12-year provincial stranglehold in Sunday’s Leinster SFC semi-final at Croke Park.

Sharpshooter Hyland and defensive dynamo Houlihan were both ruled out of the Lilywhites’ 26-man panel for last Sunday’s quarter-final victory over Wicklow.

Manager Glenn Ryan has now announced the same 15 players who started in Netwatch Cullen Park, where his team came with a strong finishing burst to run out ten-point winners.

For now, at least, that means a handful of erstwhile regulars are listed as subs, with the returning Hyland and Houlihan joined by Mick O’Grady, Kevin Feely, Paul Cribbin along with Daniel and Neil Flynn. Cribbin, Feely, the two Flynns and Paddy McDermott all had second half cameos against Wicklow.

Meanwhile, fresh from their 27-point pummelling of Laois, Dublin have also announced an unchanged starting 15.

All the usual caveats apply, however, given Dublin’s long-established history of 11th hour switches. This continued against Laois when Cian Murphy, Seán MacMahon and Jack McCaffrey (making his first championship appearance since the 2019 All-Ireland final replay against Kerry) were all late additions in Portlaoise, at the expense of Eoin Murchan, John Small and Tom Lahiff.

The latter trio are all now named in a subs bench bursting with further All-Ireland pedigree in the guise of Stephen Cluxton, Brian Howard, Dean Rock, Niall Scully and Cormac Costello.

Monaghan boss Vinny Corey has named Dessie Ward in his defence for Saturday’s Ulster SFC semi-final against holders Derry in Omagh.

Ward was sidelined with a shoulder injury against Mayo in March for the climax of Monaghan’s latest escape from top-flight relegation. The centre-back was named to start against Tyrone a fortnight ago, only for Karl O’Connell to take his place before throw-in and deliver a hugely influential shift before he, too, was replaced late in injury-time by Ward.

Apart from this one change, Monaghan have named the same team that started that pulsating quarter-final – but it remains to be seen if further switches materialise.

Goal hero Ryan O'Toole, who limped off before the final whistle against Tyrone, is again listed in defence.

Meanwhile, for now at least, Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney has kept faith with the 15 players who started their quarter-final against Cavan for Sunday’s semi-final date with Down.

That means Rian O’Neill must be content with another bench role as he eases his way back from a quad injury. The All Star nominee came off the bench in Kingspan Breffni last weekend, replacing Jemar Hall after 44 minutes, and produced an early candidate for ‘Save of the Season’ with a remarkable goal-line block to deny Tiarnan Madden.

Rory Egan doesn’t make the Offaly match-day squad for their Leinster SFC semi-final against Louth after suffering a grade one hamstring injury last weekend. Egan was the Faithful’s first-half goal-scoring hero against Meath last Sunday before his enforced departure, and his wing-back berth now goes to Cian Donohoe who replaced him against the Royals.

Bernard Allen is another notable absentee from the ‘26’, as he faces a lay-off of four to six weeks because of a knee injury.

DUBLIN (SFC v Kildare) – D O’Hanlon; D Newcombe, D Byrne, S MacMahon; L Gannon, C Murphy, J McCaffrey; B Fenton, J McCarthy; R McGarry, S Bugler, C Kilkenny; P Mannion, C O’Callaghan, C Basquel. Subs: S Cluxton, C Costello, C Dias, B Howard, T Lahiff, L O’Dell, K O’Gara, D Rock, N Scully, J Small, P Small.

KILDARE (SFC v Dublin) – M Donnellan; E Doyle, S Ryan, D Malone; D Hyland, K Flynn, J Sargent; K O’Callaghan, A Masterson; B Coffey, B McCormack, A Beirne; J Robinson, D Kirwan, P Woodgate. Subs: A O’Neill, R Houlihan, M O’Grady, K Feely, B Gibbons, D Flynn, J Hyland, N Flynn, P McDermott, P Cribbin, T Archbold.

MONAGHAN (SFC v Derry) – R Beggan; T McPhillips, K Duffy, R O’Toole; C B, D Ward, R Wylie; D Hughes, K Lavelle; S O’Hanlon, M Bannigan, C McCarthy; K Gallagher; J McCarron, C McManus.

ARMAGH (SFC v Down) – E Rafferty; C O’Neill, A McKay, A Forker; C Mackin, G McCabe, J Óg Burns; B Crealey, S McPartlan; J Duffy, J Hall, S Campbell; R Grugan, A Murnin, C Turbitt.

OFFALY (SFC v Louth) –I Duffy; L Pearson, D Hogan, D Dempsey; C Donohoe, P Cunningham, C Donnelly; J McEvoy, C McNamee; C Farrell, R McNamee, A Sullivan; D Hyland, N Dunne, J Evans.

DERRY (SFC v Monaghan) – O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, B Rogers; Padraig Cassidy, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty; N Toner, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.