Seven up for flying Wicklow

Wicklow romped to a whopping 25-point victory over Antrim at Aughrim yesterday to keep their chances of securing promotion from Division 4 very much alive as they face into their final match away to neighbours Wexford next week.

Antrim were surprisingly disappointing in this match considering that they were lying in second place and in pole position before this defeat to advance to the third tier.

Kevin Quinn pointed Antrim in front after two minutes but they scarcely were given a sniff of a chance for the remainder of the half as Wicklow took almost complete control of the proceedings.

Wicklow's corner-forward Seánie Furlong blasted a penalty to the net on 10 minutes when wing-back David Devereux was brought down in the box. Rampant Wicklow followed up with further goals from Paddy O'Toole and Conor Byrne to lead by 3-5 to 0-1 at the break.

Antrim did show some improvement in the second half, but Wicklow sealed it with further goals from Furlong, Patrick Burke, Eoin Darcy and Gearóid Murphy.

Scorers - Wicklow: S Furlong 2-2; P O'Toole, C Byrne 1-1 each; E Darcy 1-2; P Burke, G Murphy 1-0 each; R Finn, M Jackson, M Kenny, A Maher, D Healy 0-1 each. Antrim: P McBride, T McCann 0-2 each; K Quinn, P Cunningham, D McAleese 0-1 each.

Wicklow: M Jackson; P O'Keane, J Snell, O Murtagh; A Maher, N Donnelly, D Devereux; P O'Toole, D Healy; D Keane, M Kenny, D Hayden; E Darcy, C Byrne, S Furlong. Subs: R Finn for D Keane (28); S Kearon for N Donnelly; P Burke for D Devereux; J Sheeran for C Byrne; G Murphy for P Keane.

Antrim: O Kerr; P Gallagher, R Johnston, K O'Boyle; D Lynch, J McCauley, P Healy; M Sweeney, M Jordan; K Quinn, C Duffin, D McAleese; T McCann, C Murray, P McBride. Subs: P McCormac for P Healy and N Delargy (both 33); E Nagle for R Johnston; A Loughran for C Murray; P Cunningham for T McCann,

Referee: J Hickey (Carlow)

Sunday Indo Sport