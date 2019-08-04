Seven goals at Pairc Ui Rinn as Roscommon finish off Super 8s with win over Cork

Roscommon secured their first Super 8s win at the sixth time of asking after Anthony Cunningham's men saw off Cork by 4-9 to 3-9 at Pairc Ui Rinn.

The game amounted to a dead rubber, with both sides having already been eliminated from semi-final contention after losing their opening two games to Dublin and Tyrone.

Cork started the stronger, with Mark Collins scoring the first goal after a mistake from a kick-out from Darren O'Malley. Ronan Stack responded for Roscommon before Luke Connolly fisted the ball to the net after a delivery from Eoghan McSweeney. Cork led by 2-5 to 1-7 at half time before Roscommon hit two goals early in the second half through Stack and Enda Smith.

Again though, Cork responded, this time James Loughrey getting his hand to the ball after a pass from John O'Rourke.

The game's final goal decided the contest, as Shane Kiloran found the net in the closing minutes to secure a consolation victory for the Connacht champions.

