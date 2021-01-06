Seven down for Mayo and Kerry as Enright and O'Shea join inter-county retiree list

Séamus O'Shea of Mayo in action against David Moran, left, and Shane Enright of Kerry during the 2017 GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Replay at Croke Park. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Two more GAA stars called time on their careers with the news that Mayo’s Seamus O’Shea and Shane Enright of Kerry have stepped away from inter-county football, bringing to seven the number of players who have departed both squads.

O’Shea becomes the fourth Mayo player in as many days to hang up the boots, following in the footsteps of David Clarke, Donie Vaughan and Tom Parsons.

The Breaffy man struggled for game time in 2020 but put down 13 seasons and 96 appearances in the green and red since making his debut back in 2008. He picked up seven Connacht titles along the way along with a national league crown as well as an All-Ireland U21 medal.

“After 13 years I would like to announce my retirement from the Mayo senior football team,” O’Shea stated on the Mayo GAA website.

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout my career. I would like to thank my family and friends for their constant support and encouragement as well as my club Breaffy for nurturing my development. I would also like to thank all of my former team mates, management teams, coaches, medical staff, supporters and everybody who has been involved in this journey.

“I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have played for Mayo alongside an extraordinary group of players. I’m thankful that I’ve had the opportunity to do it for so long and I’ve loved every minute of it.

“Mayo football is in good hands and I look forward to watching my former team mates compete and win over the coming years.”

Enright departs Peter Keane’s Kerry set up having made his debut for the Kingdom in 2011. The Tarbert man featured off the bench as Kerry won the 2014 All-Ireland final while he secured an All-Star award for his displays the following season.

“I have decided that the time is right to retire after 10 years wearing the gear and gold jersey,” Enright said.

“I’m privileged to have played with some of the best players to ever play for Kerry and to have made friends for life along the way. It’s been an amazing journey and one that I will cherish as I move on.

“I want to thank my family first and foremost, without them none of it would have been possible. The people of Tarbert who were behind me all the way, the Kerry supporters who drove us on through the good and bad days. I also want to thank each and every management team I played under from my underage days with Tarbert right up to my days with Kerry. I learned something new from each and every one of you.

“To the physios, nutritionists, doctors, S&C coaches, there are far too many to name but ye know who ye are. Thank you. Also a massive thanks to my employers Bank of Ireland who were so accommodating throughout my journey.

“Finally a special thank you to my fiancée Sarah and her beautiful daughter Kayla. Ye saw first hand the sacrifices that have to be made to play at intercounty level, thanks for the continued support along the way. Looking forward to the next adventure.”

Enright and O’Shea join David Clarke, Tom Parsons, Donie Vaughan, Jonathan Lyne and Brian Kelly in stepping away from the Kerry and Mayo squads.

Online Editors