Sensational Mayo end Dublin's All-Ireland dominance in semi-final thriller at Croke Park

James Carr, left, and Brendan Harrisson of Mayo following their side's All-Ireland SFC semi-final win over Dublin at Croke Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

After years of frustration and being so near and yet so far over much of the last decade, Mayo finally buried their Dublin demons to inflict a first championship defeat on the six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions in seven years.

Doing to Dublin what they have done so often to opponents, they ran the All-Ireland champions into the ground in both 10-minute periods of extra-time of this epic semi-final, taking complete control as they reduced them to just a Sean Bugler point from the restart.

The Connacht champions had produced a stirring comeback in normal time, having trailed by 0-9 to 0-2 after 30 minutes and 0-10 to 0-4 at the break.

Dublin only managed three second half points - none in the third quarter - as Mayo piled on the pressure to force a draw with Rob Hennelly converting a 45 at the end of the seven minutes of added time that referee Conor Lane had added, redemption of sorts after he had missed an original effort.

Expand Close Tommy Conroy of Mayo celebrates after kicking a point. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tommy Conroy of Mayo celebrates after kicking a point. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

But Lane ordered a retake as the substituted Stephen Coen was still leaving the field and Hennelly held his nerve to nail it.

Mayo retook the initiative in the first period of extra-time as Dublin errors continued to mount up with Tommy Conroy coming into his own with two points, Darren Coen swinging over another and Ryan O'Donoghue punishing a miscued Evan Comerford kick-out to take a commanding three-point lead, 0-17 to 0-14, new territory for Mayo teams in this rivalry.

Neither team added to that tally but it was clear that there would be only one winner as Dublin indiscipline grew and they finished with 13 players after black cards for James McCarthy and Tom Lahiff.

Led superbly by Padraig O'Hora, Lee Keegan, Paddy Durcan and substitute Enda Hession at the back they saw the game home comfortably, each tackle and turnover greeted by increasing joy among the Mayo support in the 24,000 crowd. Finally there was the realisation that their day had come after nine years in Dublin's slipstream.

It doesn't earn them that elusive All-Ireland title but it does give this team a huge psychological lift as players like Brian Fenton, Con O'Callaghan, Brian Howard and Niall Scully suffered their first ever taste of championship defeat.

It had felt like business as usual in the first half as the champions exercised a level of control that was evident in their previous provincial championship games but this time manifested on the scoreboard with a much more clinical approach.

Mayo couldn't muster the same energy that saw them sweep to a second successive Connacht title last month as the loss of Cillian O'Connor and Oisin Mullin appeared to hit home.

They devised a new match up strategy in Oisín Mullin's absence that saw Padraig O'Hora initially pick up Con O'Callaghan, Lee Keegan renew an old rivalry with Ciaran Kilkenny before switching on to O'Callaghan and Stephen Coen drop back on Dean Rock.

Expand Close Paddy Small of Dublin in action against Eoghan McLaughlin, behind, and Aidan O'Shea of Mayo during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paddy Small of Dublin in action against Eoghan McLaughlin, behind, and Aidan O'Shea of Mayo during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

But Dublin were still able to comfortably pick holes as they wished, once again frustrating the opposition with their ability to string controlled passing moves together from wing to wing, making the pitch as wide as possible.

At the other there was little else but frustration for Mayo. Aidan O'Shea gathered two good balls from long deliveries but botched both from close range, one from a mark while Tommy Conroy's one electrifying burst through the middle yielded another wide.

Eoin Murchan was restored to the starting line up and scarcely put a foot wrong, tying up Ryan O'Donoghue in addition to injecting little bursts of pace into attack from time to time.

Inevitably it was Ciaran Kilkenny who orchestrated so much for Dublin with.Paddy Small having his best game of the championship, winning three first half frees that Dean Rock converted and adding a point.

But Dublin's failure to score in the third quarter was built on some fine Mayo defence with Keegan particularly influential and Hession adding great pace on his introduction.

O'Shea was replaced in the 49th minute and then Mayo lost McLaughlin to a heavy challenge from John Small, not picked up on in the 54th minute as play continued with Colm Basquel flashing a shot wide.

Dublin were fortunate that both Con O'Callaghan and Davy Byrne picked up yellow instead of black cards for off the ball incidents that saw Lee Keegan and Kevin McLoughlin brought to ground.

And Basquel was black carded early in extra-time, robbing Dublin of fresh legs that Mayo ruthlessly exploited.



Scorers - Mayo: R O'Donoghue (2fs,1m) 0-5, R Hennelly (2fs, 1 45) T Conroy 0-3 each, M Ruane, C Loftus, L Keegan, J Flynn, K McLoughlin, D Coen all 0-1 each. Dublin: D Rock 0-7 (5fs) C Kilkenny 0-3 (1m), P Small 0-2, C O'Callaghan, S Bugler 0-1 each



Mayo: R Hennelly; P Durcan, P O'Hora, S Coen; M Plunkett, L Keegan, E McLaughlin; M Ruane, C Loftus; D McHale, K McLoughlin, D O'Connor; T Conroy, A O'Shea, R O'Donoghue. Subs: E Hession for McHale (27), J Carr for O'Shea (49), B Walsh for Plunkett (49), J Flynn for McLaughlin inj, temp (57), C O'Shea for Loftus (64), D Coen for Coen (70+6), C Loftus for McLoughlin (80+1), J Durcan for Carr temp (85), B Harrison for O'Connor (86), A O'Shea for D Coen (91).

Dublin: E Comerford; E Murchan, D Byrne, M Fitzsimons; J McCarthy, J Cooper, J Small; B Howard, B Fenton; P Small, C Kilkenny, N Scully, D Rock, C O'Callaghan, C Costello. Subs: C Basquel for Costello (49), T Lahiff for Cooper (51), S Bugler for Scully (62), S McMahon for Murchan (66), P McMahon for McMahon inj (70+6), R McDaid for J Small (80), A Byrne for Howard (82), C Costello for P Small (85).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).