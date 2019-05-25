Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 25 May 2019

Senior football championship: Mayo v Roscommon; Louth v Dublin

  • Allianz league winners face Rossies in Connacht semi-final
  • All Ireland champions on the road with trip to O'Moore Park
  • Both matches kick off at 7pm
Kevin McLoughlin of Mayo in action against Sean Mullooly of Roscommon
Kevin McLoughlin of Mayo in action against Sean Mullooly of Roscommon
Aidan O'Shea of Mayo arrives prior to the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Mayo and Roscommon at Elverys MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

 

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis straight to your inbox.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: Limerick’s uphill task, Tipp’s ruthlessness and can Cork push on?

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport