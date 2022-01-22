Sell-out crowd sees Kerry claim first McGrath Cup in five years with easy win over Cork

Spectators look on during the McGrath Cup Final match between Kerry and Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The Kingdom secured the McGrath for the first time since 2017 and for the only the sixth time ever when they hammered Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium this afternoon.

It brings to 14 the number of trophies that Kerry have won under O’Connor who previously managed the team between 2002 and 2006 and 2008 and 2012.

But those three All-Ireland, five Munster, three National League and now three McGrath Cups matter little to the Kerry fans. What they want to see is Sam Maguire being paraded through the streets of Tralee before the Rose Festival even begins this summer.

But at least he has made the best start imaginable – winning the three games in the pre-season tournament by an aggregate total of 56 points.

This was Keith Ricken’s first encounter against Kerry in his role as Cork senior boss. On the plus side they didn’t lose by 22 points as they did in the Munster final last year. But a lot of work remains to be done prior to the sides meeting again in the championship in late spring with only four players getting on the scoresheet.

The start was delayed for five minutes due to crowd congestion at the turnstiles – surely a first for a McGrath Cup tie in January.

The extra 3,000 tickets put on sale last night after the Covid-19 rules were relaxed were snapped up quickly so officially the final was an 8,000 ‘sell-out’ with Taoiseach Micheal Martin among the crowd.

Cork fielded just five of the players who started last year’s Munster final whereas the home side featured ten first team regulars.

Kerry goalkeeper Shane Murphy denied Colm O’Callaghan after 47 seconds while Paul Geaney hit the butt of the upright at the other end. Then All-Star corner-back Tom O’Sullivan showed the forwards what clinical finishing is all about when he ‘passed’ the ball to the net after being put through by Geaney in the fourth minute.

On a perfect afternoon for football Kerry led 1-4 to 0-2 at the first water-break though both sides were guilty of squandering chances. At half-time the home side had chalked up six wides – three more than Cork.

The Rebels enjoyed more possession than Kerry and though they were initially slow to convert it into scores the increasingly influential Brian Hurley hit the target twice and by the 25th minute the margin was down to three (1-5; 0-5).

At the other end Geaney and Spillane were proving a handful with a latter scoring a classy point after a brilliant 50-metre foot pass from team captain Sean O’Shea.

Cork’s Kevin O’Donovan was black carded in the 23rd minute after an off the ball incident which the linesman noted and Kerry made their extra man count scoring an unanswered 1-2 – the goal came from Paul Geaney after an assist from Micheál Burns.

Cork’s woes were compounded in injury time in the first half when Damien Gore, who had just come on, fell awkwardly and didn’t re-appear for the second half.

By now Geaney was on fire and added two more points to leave the home side ten points clear at the break (2-9; 0-5). The scoring rate dropped marginally in the third quarter though Kerry managed to extend their advantage.

There was a ripple through the crowd when David Clifford was introduced in the 46th minute. He announced his arrival with a trademark point from distance. He quickly added a second as Kerry threatened to run riot. Cork did lift the siege to score three points without reply to leave them trailing by 12 at the second water break (2-15; 0-9).

By now the benches had been emptied as both managers turned their attention towards the first round of the league next weekend. Kerry will face Kildare in Newbridge and while Cork play Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park.

Scorers:

Kerry: P Geaney 1-4 (1m), T O’Sullivan 1-0, T Brosnan 0-3 (3f), K Spillane, S O’Shea (2f) P Clifford, J Savage, D Clifford 0-2 each.

Cork: B Hurley 0-5 (2f), M Cronin 0-3 (1f), R Maguire 0-2, D Dineen 0-1.

TEAMS –

KERRY – S Murphy; D O’Donoghue, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, G White; S O’Shea, A Spillane; M Burns, P Clifford, S O’Brien; T Brosnan, P Geaney, K Spillane. Subs: J Savage for O’Brien (6), B O Beaglaoich for O’Donoghue, G Crowley for Murphy (both ht), G Horgan for A Spillane. Clifford for Brosnan (both 46), G O’Sullivan for White (50), D Casey for Crowley, P O’Shea for P Clifford (both 55), D Roche for K Spillane, C Gammell for O’Sulivan (both 64)

CORK – M Martin; S Powter, K Histon, T Corker; R Maguire, JH Copper, M Taylor; C Kiely, J Grimes; K O’Donovan, B Murphy, C O’Callaghan; M Cronin, B Hurley, C O Jones. Subs: D Gore for Murphy (33), L Connolly for Gore, D Buckley for O’Donovan (both ht), D Dineen for Jones, D O’Connell for Kiely (both 46), K Flahive for Histon (51), S Merritt for Grimes (52), K Crowley for Cooper (53), P Allen for Corkery (55). P Ring for Powter (64)

Referee: Niall Quinn (Clare)