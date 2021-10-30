| 8.8°C Dublin

Selfishness ruined a real chance for change

Colm O'Rourke

The unspoken word from football strongholds isto hell with everyone else

GAA president Larry McCarthy announces the result of the vote on Proposal B. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

The fall-out from last week’s verdict at Special Congress continues, with the quest now to have a new proposal ready for a vote by February. It will mean squaring a lot of circles to get that done. Many might say it is impossible, but in the GAA, impossible sometimes gives way to reality very quickly.

The present feeling is that the Ulster block is likely to resist anything they feel mutilates their championship, even if many loudly protest they are not against change. Yeah, right, as young people are likely to say. Another ‘Ulster says no’. The argument is that the Ulster championship is a land of milk and honey, and therefore no change is needed. Move on quickly, nothing to report.

In reality, it has been a five or six-team championship at best, perhaps a three-team struggle if you remove Cavan’s success last year. Those three are Tyrone, Donegal and Monaghan. It is 13 years since Armagh were winners, so it’s not true to say anyone can win it. Things have improved overall, and Derry and Armagh are possibly back as contenders, so it is easy to understand why many Ulster counties feel there is something to protect.

