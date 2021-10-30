Selfishness ruined a real chance for change

The fall-out from last week’s verdict at Special Congress continues, with the quest now to have a new proposal ready for a vote by February. It will mean squaring a lot of circles to get that done. Many might say it is impossible, but in the GAA, impossible sometimes gives way to reality very quickly.

The present feeling is that the Ulster block is likely to resist anything they feel mutilates their championship, even if many loudly protest they are not against change. Yeah, right, as young people are likely to say. Another ‘Ulster says no’. The argument is that the Ulster championship is a land of milk and honey, and therefore no change is needed. Move on quickly, nothing to report.

In reality, it has been a five or six-team championship at best, perhaps a three-team struggle if you remove Cavan’s success last year. Those three are Tyrone, Donegal and Monaghan. It is 13 years since Armagh were winners, so it’s not true to say anyone can win it. Things have improved overall, and Derry and Armagh are possibly back as contenders, so it is easy to understand why many Ulster counties feel there is something to protect.

Yet, it is hard to comprehend the stance of Fermanagh and Antrim. Fermanagh have never won Ulster while Antrim last won it in 1951. Any change to the system would have rescued them from being interred in a championship they have little chance of winning in the foreseeable future.

Perhaps the dream is worth more than the reality, but progress in a championship against teams of similar status in the summer, for them, is the only way forward. Anyway, it is best not to tell them their business. How do you help someone not interested in help? The wisdom of Solomon, the patience of Job, the serenity of Seraphina and the noble peace of Francis are what is needed for the Ulster question.

When the smoke cleared from last weekend’s vote, not just the Ulster counties took the self-interest route. If Ulster counties wanted their championship because of competition, then Kerry and Dublin took the pure and naked self-interest route. They decided they should not help to tamper with a system that is going to propel them into the quarter-finals almost every year. Dublin sat on their hands and did not divulge their vote, often the leaders of change; this time, they opted out.

The same could be said of Galway and Mayo. The short-sighted view is that they are likely to win or be runner-up in Connacht and therefore get to a quarter-final, so why vote for something that might push them into a real competition to get there? Self-interest comes to mind again.

If those counties looked to suit themselves, the position of Limerick is harder to work out. One Munster championship and no sign of another. What is there in the provincial system for them? Nothing except prolonged annoyance and frustration for their players. It did not take many to change sides to get the 60 per cent. I’m still struggling to figure out why over 50 per cent in any democracy is not enough to bring about change, but perhaps I’m missing something. Then again, a vote to make a simple majority as the necessity for change would need a motion and then probably 60 per cent to carry it. This would need to go to the European Court of Justice to ascertain the logic and whether it is legal.

In a just society, the strong must help the weak. Otherwise, you have a Lord of the Flies type scenario, a return to animal instincts. It is a social democracy model needed in the GAA as distinct from the American capitalist system of every man for himself and the strong trample on the weak.

No county which has won the All-Ireland in the past 20 years, apart from Cork, voted to change the system. The unspoken word from all the strong counties is, basically, to hell with everyone else.

Of course, they would all dispute that and say that the proposal was flawed, as indeed it is, but this was an opportunity to make more changes on the hoof. And it’s hardly as flawed as the current system.

The cause was not helped by a review committee best described as dysfunctional. Nobody who sat on this committee should have either spoken publicly or privately against a motion that they, as a group, were putting forward. Yet, that is what happened.

If individuals were not happy, they should have resigned from the committee. Otherwise, they were honour-bound to support it. There are times in life when people have to support a committee’s view, which they are part of, even when they do not like it. That honourable course does not work in the GAA.

Then there were those delegates who decided to go on a solo run, even when mandated by their counties to support change. The assumption is that many of these voted no, but that may not be the case. Worse were those counties that allowed their delegates to go with their conscience. There is nothing worse than a GAA delegate wrestling with their conscience before voting with the status quo. Loss of sleep and profuse sweating are outward symptoms. This is also called a political judgement, trying to gauge which way the wind is blowing.

There are many committees to get on in Croke Park, so the main thing is not to be offside with those ambitious GAA politicians heading for the top. This was also an abject failure on the part of counties to follow the view of their clubs. Some county boards did not follow the democratic process they espouse publicly, they did not ask their clubs to meet and decide on this historic issue.

In the end, all sorts of arguments were wheeled out to ensure this leap of faith ended up being defeated. Like, pointing out that that the sixth team in Division 1 would go out while the top team in Division 4 would qualify. It is easy to see this argument mainly came from teams in the top division.

Nobody mentioned that if you took this argument to its logical conclusion, then every team in Divisions 1, 2 and 3 should qualify before the winners of Division 4. It took Kevin O’Donovan to point out that the system of rewarding lesser teams works well in hurling without a word of complaint. The strong looking after themselves again.

There is an old Irish proverb which states that every dog is brave on his own dung heap and this was borne out in the great debate on sixth place in Division 1, with many defending their corner or dung heap. The door was left open for somebody of wit and wisdom to point out that if you finished sixth of eight in any competition, then you should stay very quiet and not look for a way to slide into the play-offs.

In the end, maybe the voice of reason from John Horan should have been adopted. Put the motion through, tidy up some loose ends and start in 2023 with a two-year experiment. That would hardly have scattered the horses.

We are now back on the three-legged stool. If the provincial winners are allowed direct access to the play-offs, it gives the provincial championships a boost but devalues the top division of the league as all the winners of the provinces are likely to be in there. Maybe an extra point in the league would be enough, even if the provincial councils would think that it is merely throwing them a bone. That is more than the Munster and Leinster championships are worth, which is heresy, of course, in the corridors of power.

The GPA have a major role to play now. Their 80 per cent in favour of change came from a small vote, so they need to get their act together and ensure everyone is heard next time. Some adjustments are necessary. Nothing too extreme. Only something which stops the three-legged stool from toppling over and square the circle.

Life is built on hope and imagination.