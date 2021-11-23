We’ve seen it on many occasions over the years. The GAA makes a decision, with an introduction date which is several months away.

Since it’s not on the immediate agenda, nobody pays much attention. And then it happens. Implementation time arrives and the impact becomes apparent.

It sparks a dramatic mood swing, accompanied by howls of protest from those directly affected.

There have been cases of counties voting for motions at Congress and screaming blue murder when the change was introduced, especially if it didn’t come into force until the following year.

Only time will tell if that happens when the Tailteann Cup swings into action next summer, but I suspect it will. The Tailteann Cup is the new second-tier football championship for Division 3 and 4 counties, which don’t reach their provincial finals.

They will not compete in the All-Ireland qualifiers, instead entering the Tailteann Cup, with a promise that it will be given prominent billing on the fixtures’ schedule.

The semi-finals will be played as a double-header in Croke Park on a weekend when there’s no other football action and will be televised live.

There’s almost a commitment to give the final a showcase setting. The outright winners will be guaranteed a place in the following year’s Sam Maguire tier.

As a general concept, a Tier 2 championship for lower-ranked counties has merit, even if previous versions weren’t exactly spectacular successes. The problem with the latest attempt is, as I see it, two-fold.

One: Including all Division 3 and 4 teams (except any who qualify for provincial finals) is an overload and a loss to the qualifiers.

Two: Dropping the two teams who are relegated from Division 2 into the Tailteann Cup is an injustice.

There’s no obvious reason why the new competition should include so many counties.

In fact, there’s a clear logic in keeping teams at the higher end of Division 3 out of the Tailteann Cup and instead confining it to the bottom four, plus eight from Division 4.

Even then, the wisdom of allowing Cavan and Tipperary, provincial winners last year, into the Tailteann Cup because they are in Division 4 is questionable.

Over the last 10 years, Cork, Armagh, Monaghan, Kildare, Roscommon, Cavan, Down, Laois, Westmeath and Tipperary have all dropped into the bottom 16 at various stages.

Unless they reached a provincial finals in those particular years, they would be eligible for the Tailteann Cup.

Now, whatever about some of them, can anyone seriously suggest that a Tier 2 competition should include Cork, Monaghan, Armagh, Kildare, Roscommon or Down?

Equally, can anyone claim that the All-Ireland qualifiers would be better off without them?

The purpose of a Tier 2 championship should be to give genuinely lower-ranked counties a chance to win a competition.

Instead, it’s proposed to include two Division 2 teams.

Relegation from Division 2, which is always extremely competitive, shouldn’t automatically afford a county ‘weaker’ status.

It’s embarrassing for them, yet under the new system they will be forced into accepting it.

Unless they reach a provincial final next year, two from Clare, Cork, Derry, Down, Galway, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon will be barred from the qualifiers and head for the Tailteann Cup.

There’s an inherent injustice there too.

The two relegated teams will be replaced in the qualifiers by the promoted pair from Division 3, which features Westmeath, Laois, Fermanagh, Limerick, Longford, Antrim, Louth, Wicklow.

Surely that shouldn’t happen until 2023. If a county starts the year in a particular division, it should remain there for championship purposes.

The Tailteann Cup should be for counties who are regular occupants in Divisions 3 and 4. Carlow, Wicklow, Longford, Wexford, Sligo, Leitrim, Antrim, Louth, Waterford, London fit that bill.

Offaly were in that category too, prior to being promoted to Division 2 earlier this year.

The difficulty with including two teams from Division 2 is that it’s bad for counties who are in genuine need of encouragement and advancement opportunities.

Will they react by showing scant interest, something that happened before? If so, the Tailteann Cup will be in trouble at a young age. That would be a pity.

Second coming on the way for Lehane

I wonder what Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston made of Ben O’Connor’s comments about Conor Lehane after Midleton’s win in the Cork county final.

“If there are eight or nine better forwards than him in the county, we don’t know anything about hurling,” said the Midleton coach after watching Lehane’s splendid performance.

Their inter-county days overlapped for a while a decade ago, with Lehane arriving around the time O’Connor’s great innings were coming to an end.

Lehane was regarded as an emerging superstar and while he enjoyed some excellent seasons, his form tapered off and he was omitted from the squad this year.It was still a surprise becausethere was a feeling that a player with so much natural talent could regain his form at any time. He certainly did that with Midleton and the pressure will now be on Kingston to make that phone call. Lehane (29) still ha time on his side to make a return.

New sliotar rule – will it be applied?

Regularising the production of sliotars so that they are all of similar standard and specification will move to the final stage in February when Congress considers a motion which has its origin in the deliberations of a work group chaired by Ned Quinn.

Research has shown that there’s a wide variety of sliotars in use, some of which are not up to the required standard. That’s unacceptable and the sooner it’s corrected the better.

Of course there’s no point drawing up a new rule unless it’s rigorously implemented. Will this one?

Time will tell, but it’s difficult not to be sceptical. After all, a rule has been in place for decades covering the size of hurleys (13 cm – 5.1 inches) at the widest part.

Goalkeepers have always ignored it and an increasing number of outfield players are now doing the same.

Hurleys are never checked so where’s the point? In effect, it’s a rule which doesn’t state who is responsible for implementing it and carries no specified sanction for breaches.

The sliotar rule needs to be tighter.