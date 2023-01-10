| 13.9°C Dublin

Second O’Byrne Cup cancellation places question mark over future of pre-season tournaments

Colm Keys

8 January 2022; A football during the O'Byrne Cup Group C match between Kildare and Westmeath at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

8 January 2022; A football during the O'Byrne Cup Group C match between Kildare and Westmeath at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A second O'Byrne Cup match has been shelved, placing a fresh spotlight on the future of pre-season competitions.

Kildare's withdrawal from a game against Westmeath in Kinnegad tomorrow night comes soon after Louth made it known that they would not be fulfilling their last round fixture away to Wexford.

