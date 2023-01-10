A second O'Byrne Cup match has been shelved, placing a fresh spotlight on the future of pre-season competitions.

Kildare's withdrawal from a game against Westmeath in Kinnegad tomorrow night comes soon after Louth made it known that they would not be fulfilling their last round fixture away to Wexford.

Their circumstances are different, Louth have a semi-final at the weekend against either Dublin or Offaly - who play tomorrow night - while Kildare are out, having lost to Louth last weekend which put a semi-final out of reach for them.

The O'Byrne Cup has only one semi-final this year with the winners of Group B, either Meath or Longford who play in Ashbourne tomorrow night qualifying directly for the final.

The winners of the other two groups proceed to a semi-final and that narrow pathway has created dead rubbers which two counties have opted not to play in.

The premise of pre-season competition is to provide games and with those counties spurning the opportunity to play, it is sure to raise questions about their future.

At the very least Leinster may have to look at a different format, potentially knock-out.

There is no option in rule to penalise the counties for failing to fulfil these fixtures.

Pre-season competitions have come under threat in recent years, especially with the compacting of the season and now the increase in games in that window.

Last year's pre-season competition weren't initially planned but got a reprieve and have remained on the calendar since.

The Gaelic Players Association has said however that they are against them and have lobbied Central Council to bring them to an end as their existence in such a competitive format is forcing an earlier start to collective training.

They have also suggested bringing forward the start of the Allianz leagues by a week to create a gap between the end of the league and the beginning of the championship.

As it is, the Division 4 finalists, irrespective of who they are, will be out in championship action a week later, a measure of the congested calendar.

And yet there has been considerable interest in the pre-season games so far with over 4,000 turning up for Armagh's first McKenna Cup match against Antrim in the Athletic Grounds last week.

Also, 14,000 tickets have already been purchased for Chadwicks Wexford Park next week when the home side play Kilkenny in the Walsh Cup – the first game at the venue under the newly-installed floodlights which has created significant interest.