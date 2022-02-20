Second half goals see Tyrone off the mark in league as Kildare edged out by the minimum

Conn Kilpatrick of Tyrone celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match win over Kildare at O'Neill's Healy Park. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Two second half goals gave Tyrone their first competitive win of the season as they edged out brave Kildare in this Allianz Division 1 match in Omagh.

The home side put themselves in a great position shortly after the break when Conn Kilpatrick goaled after a deft handpass off his left from Darragh Canavan teed up the midfielder to perfection to leave them just a point behind, 0-9 to 1-5, with the benefit of a strong wind to come for the remainder of the half.

But Kildare dug deep, just as they had done three weeks earlier against Kerry, and despite the elements stayed in front until Darren McCurry struck for the second goal on 57 minutes, this time Conor Meyler providing the deft handpass for a 2-5 to 0-10 lead.

But Kildare persistence was admirable. They got level through substitute Darragh Kirwan on 62 minutes and although substitute Richie Donnelly and McCurry put Tyrone two clear again, Kildare still came close to salvaging something when Daniel Flynn's shot from close range flew over for a point to close to one. Goalkeeper Mark Donnellan had a chance to equalise but was short at the near side to equalise with last kick of the game.

Kildare can rightly feel that it's a point lost, given how they adapted after that early second half blow.

In truth they hadn't taken advantage of the wind in the first half themselves when they led by just 0-8 to 0-4.

The game got the go ahead after an early morning pitch inspection, a relief to both sides despite the condition of the pitch.

If their suspended quartet - Kieran McGeary, Michael McKernan, Peter Harte and Padraig Hampsey - were to miss a game this felt like the one, not a trip to Donegal on Saturday night next. Kildare will have felt the same urgency about it for the same reasons.

Any Kildare post mortem will surely focus on that 23-minute spell in the first half when they failed to score despite having the benefit of those elements.

It had all started so brightly for them and Flynn was the fulcrum, posting two points himself and setting up Jimmy Hyland and Paul Cribbin for two more and they took a commanding position, 0-6 to 0-2 ahead, after 12 minutes. Flynn's orchestration spelled out the loss that Hamspey especially and McKernan were.

But real momentum dried up after that, as much because Tyrone got a better handle on Flynn's threat but some Tyrone players will look at decisions they made themselves. Flynn and Hyland both took marks in good positions for instance but opted to strike them off their left instead to suit the angle which, in hindsight, they might have done differently.

The best goal chances were all on the Tyrone side and all through Darragh Canavan. He had an early half-chance when Shea Ryan got in to disrupt a pass at close range to Conor McKenna but Canavan's next two had real possibilities about them as he snapped a shot along the ground that Mark Donnellan gathered before the crossbar denied him on 34 minutes which could have wiped out Kildare's 0-6 to 0-3 advantage.

Donnellan then posted a 45 to break the cycle but Niall Morgan responded by drilling a Tyrone 45 between the posts which, in the circumstances, was arguably score of the day.

By half-time Hyland had a second score but it never felt like it was enough.

The defeat now brings bigger focus on the visit of Dublin to Newbridge next week while Tyrone can at least breathe a little easier after a difficult start.

Scorers:

Tyrone: D McCurry 1-3 (0-1f), C Kilpatrick 1-0, P Donaghy 0-2 (1f) N Morgan (45), R Donnelly 0-1 each

Kildare : D Flynn 0-3, J Hyland (1m), P Cribbin, P Woodgate, M Donnellan (2fs) all 0-2 each, D Kirwan 0-1.

TEAMS –

TYRONE – N Morgan; C Monroe, R Brennan, F Burns; N Sludden, J Monroe, C Meyler; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; N Donnelly, D Canavan, P McNulty, D McCurry, C McKenna, P Donaghy. Subs: R Donnelly for McNulty (44), C McShane for McKenna (54), B McDonnell for Donaghy (59), L Rafferty for Kilpatrick (69)

KILDARE – M Donnellan; M O'Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; T Archbold, J Murray, D Ryan; A Masterson, K Flynn; C Kavanagh, B McCormack, P Cribbin; P Woodgate, D Flynn, J Hyland. Subs: A Beirne for Kavanagh (49), F Conway for Cribbin (55), D Kirwan for McCormack (59), J Sargent for D Ryan (61), D Hyland for Murray (69)

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan)