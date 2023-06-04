Second half goal rush proves decisive as Derry deliver emphatic victory over Donegal in Ballybofey

Donegal 1-15 Derry 3-14

Three second-half goals eased Derry to the next stage of the All-Ireland Football Championship as they knifed open a flagging Donegal side with power and penetration in Ballybofey.

Donegal had kept the Ulster champions honest for about 45 minutes but when the gaps appeared Derry exploited them, their hard running defenders pouring through to create and finish ruthlessly.

Conor Doherty got the opening goal after Donegal had closed to 0-11 to 0-9 through Ciaran Thompson.

Conor McCluskey's acceleration put Donegal on the backfoot and off his shoulder Doherty surged through to crash a shot past Shaun Patton on 47 minutes.

The gap went out to six, 1-13 to 0-10, but Donegal, to their credit, took it back to three as their best player Oisin Gallen converted a free and landed back-to-back marks, giving the home side slight hope.

But Derry could sense their athletic superiority was presenting opportunities and when they went for it again on 58 minutes Gareth McKinless made the break for substitute Lachlann Murray to palm past Patton.

There were other goal opportunities but it was those runners from deep positions who got most joy and late on Padraig McGrogan went through for a third goal off Niall Loughlin's pass.

Donegal substitute Rory O'Donnell got a late consolation goal, only their third in league and championship this season, and they can take comfort from what Gallen did - landing nine points, three from play, in the middle of Derry's ring of steel. They also got captain Patrick McBrearty on the pitch after a four-month absence with a badly torn hamstring.

But they could never match Derry's persistent running power with Brendan Rogers, McCluskey, McKinless and Ethan Doherty always probing.

Before an 8,253 attendance, Derry were slow to establish firm control but an unbroken sequence of four points from the 26th to the 32nd minute eased them clear, 0-8 to 0-4.

A pivotal moment came just after Ciaran McFaul had nudged Derry 0-5 to 0-4 ahead with his second point on 26 minutes. Patton launched a booming kick-out that put Donegal on the front foot. Conor Glass appeared to have it covered off but poked the ball into Gallen's path and Gallen then placed Jason McGee.

Using his power, McGee brushed past Glass but the shot was weak and Odhran Lynch saved with Brendan Rogers then clearing off the line from McGee's rebound.

It was a let off for Derry who themselves were denied by Patton early on when Benny Heron was put through by Glass while Paul Cassidy had an advantage when Patton saved from him too on 18 minutes.

Shane McGuigan, well policed throughout by Brendan McCole, got free to open a two-point lead for the first time and Niall Toner (free) and Rogers doubled it.

Donegal struggled to get into the right positions to get shots off and of their six first half points, only Conor O'Donnell kicked one, a snapshot off his left that he knew he had to get away quickly. The rest were from frees and a fisted effort from Gallen. They trailed by 0-9 to 0-6 at the break. Derry's win guarantees them a place in the last 12 and with this margin of victory a strong chance of a quarter-final place if they finish level on five points with Monaghan.

Scorers - Derry: Paul Cassidy 0-4, C Doherty, P McGrogan, L Murray 1-0 each, S McGuigan 0-3 (2fs) C McFaul, B Rogers 0-2 each, N Toner (f), B Heron, C Glass 0-1 each.

Donegal: O Gallen 0-9 (4fs, 2ms) , R O'Donnell 1-0, C O'Donnell, C Thompson (1f) 0-2, S Patton (45), P McBrearty (f) 0-1 each

Derry: O Lynch; E McEvoy, C McKaigue, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, B Rogers; C McFaul, P Cassidy, E Doherty; B Heron, S McGuigan, N Toner. Subs: Loughlin for Toner (46), Padraig Cassidy for Heron (53) L Murray for McFaul (56), D Cassidy for McEvoy (65), S Downey for McKaigue (70)

Temp: N Loughlin for Heron (31-35), Padraig Cassidy for Glass (46-51)

Donegal: S Patton; M Curran, B Cole, C Ward; C McColgan, E Ban Gallagher, O Doherty; C McGonagle, J McGee; C Thompson, H McFadden, D O Baoill; J McGee; C Thompson, O Gallen, C O'Donnell. Subs: L McGlynn for Brennan (52), P McBrearty for O Baoill (56), R O'Donnell for McGee (58), S McMenamin for Doherty (61), J McKelvey for Ward (68)

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)