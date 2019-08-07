There was more frustration from thousands of GAA fans this morning who were desperate to secure an All-Ireland semi-final ticket before all 82,300 were sold out.

There was more frustration from thousands of GAA fans this morning who were desperate to secure an All-Ireland semi-final ticket before all 82,300 were sold out.

Second batch of semi-final tickets sell out as Dublin and Mayo fans endure another day of long queues

Many who queued for up to three hours yesterday for the Mayo V Dublin Croke Park clash were left disappointed as the first allocation quickly sold out.

Others tried to use the GAA's online official ticketing partner, tickets.ie. However, many said they unexpectedly lost their place after waiting for over two hours.

Tickets went on sale again this morning from 10am but were sold out within two hours.

Supporters were queueing out the door at the GAA Tickets Office on Dorset Street, Dublin, with many people feeling let down by yesterday’s chaos.

John Reynolds from Castlebar, Co Mayo said he was waiting for three hours in the Supervalu in Clontarf yesterday before he was informed that there was none left.

"It was extremely disappointing and a complete waste of time," he said.

"As soon as I reached the top of the line, they were all sold out. The computers kept on crashing due to the sheer numbers of fans wanting tickets. Surely to God there could be a better system put in place.

GAA Newsletter

Phil Burke from Glasnevin told Independent.ie that she had been waiting in SuperValu yesterday when the ticket machine crashed.

"So many people were let down," she said.

"It definitely wasn't this bad last year. The Dublin and Mayo matches always have the largest number of supporters so I can’t understand why they weren’t prepared for the huge influx of people trying to buy tickets."

Pat Keogh from Dublin’s North Strand told Independent.ie that he was waiting for an hour and a half yesterday before he had no choice but to leave.

“I’ve had the same problem for years,” he said.

“I couldn’t get tickets for the semi-final or final matches last year or even the year before. I’ve been a Dub’s supporter all my life and just don’t think it’s fair to put the real fans through all this nonsense every year,” he said.

Die-hard Dub’s fan Frank Kelly from Swords strolled past the long queue outside the GAA ticket office with ease, holding his Parnell GAA membership card by his side.

“When I couldn’t get a ticket for the 2013 All-Ireland final, I said, ‘enough was enough’ and time to become a Parnell pass holder.

“I’m now guaranteed a ticket, which is fantastic because I don't have to deal with all the chaos and panic that a lot of fans go through,” he said.

Brothers Josh (7) and Jamie Evans (9) from Dundrum said they were looking forward to seeing the Dubs bring home the Sam Maguire for the fifth time in a row.

“I think we can do it because they’re just a really great team,” said Josh.

“My brother and I play for Olafs GAA in Sandyford and would love to play in Croke Park one day,” he said.

Online Editors