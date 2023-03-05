Seán Quigley’s early strike sparks Fermanagh stroll as Erne Men keep promotion in their sights

First-half goals from Seán Quigley and Aidan Breen saw Fermanagh ease to victory over Tipperary in Ederney.

The home side led 2-6 to 0-3 at the break and in a low-key second half the sides shared ten points as Fermanagh kept a big cushion. The opening goal came on 10 minutes as Ryan Jones put Ultan Kelm through and though his shot was saved by Michael O’Reilly, Quigley volleyed in the rebound.

That put Fermanagh into a 1-2 to 0-1 advantage and it went from bad to worse for Tipperary when they had midfielder Jack Kennedy black-carded.

And Fermanagh took advantage of their numerical supremacy as Aidan Breen and Josh Largo Elis clipped over points while Aidan Breen bagged their second goal, finishing low to the net following a flowing move.

Goalkeeper O’Reilly drilled over a free for Tipperary but when Shane McGullion and Lee Cullen tagging on points for Fermanagh it left them in control at the interval.

Teddy Doyle hit the opening scores of the second half for Tipp but Fermanagh replied via McGullion and Breento maintain a commanding advantage.

The visitors did have a goal chance midway through the half but Erne ’keeper Seán McNally saved from Riain Quigley and Fermanagh were able to see out the game from this as they eased to the victory.

Scorers – Fermanagh: A Breen 1-2; S Quigley 1-1 (1m); S McGullion, C Corrigan (1m) 0-2 each; L Cullen, J Largo Elis, T McCaffrey, D King 0-1 each. Tipperary: J Kennedy (1f), T Doyle 0-2 each; M O’Reilly (f), K Fahey, M Stokes, S Quirke (1m) 0-1 each.

Fermanagh – S McNally 7; L Flanagan 7, L Cullen 8, J Cassidy 6; A Breen 8, S McGullion 8, R McCaffrey 6; R Jones 7, B Horan 7; J Largo Elis 7, R Lyons 6, U Kelm 7; C McGee 6, T McCaffrey 7, S Quigley 7. Subs: G Jones 6 for Lyons (25), D McCusker 6 for Breen (47), C Corrigan 7 for McGee (47), C Cullen 6 for Flanagan (56), D King 6 for Quigley (65).

Tipperary – M O’Reilly 7; S O’Connell 7, J Feehan 7, W Eviston 6; E Moloney 6, K Fahey 7, C O’Shaughessy 6; P Feehan 6, J Kennedy 7; M Stokes 6, D Leahy 6, T Doyle 7; C Kennedy 6, C Cadell 6, S O’Connor 6. Subs: M Russell 6 for C Kennedy (45), S Quirke 6 for O’Connor (48), R Quigley 6 for Cadell (48), C Deely 6 for Eviston (57), L Boland 6 for Leahy (59).

Ref – K Faloon (Armagh)