Sean O'Shea the hero as Kenmare pip Dr Crokes to set up final with Austin Stacks

Sean O'Shea kicked the winning point as Kenmare beat Dr Crokes. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Austin Stacks and Kenmare Shamrocks will contest this season’s Kerry senior club championship final after the final round of games.

And unless both Kilcummin and Templenoe contest the county senior football championship, they’ll be involved in a relegation scrap.

Kenmare Shamrocks snatched victory in added time as Kerry All-Star Seán O’Shea converted a 67th-minute free to defeat a fancied Dr Crokes side 2-12 to 1-14, and ensure his team were the first side in the Kerry senior club final.

Shamrocks looked in big trouble at half-time as they trailed the Crokes 1-8 to 0-5. Crokes’ goal was a brilliant solo effort from Michael Potts.

Read More

Kenmare rallied thanks to goals from Paul O’Connor and Dan McCarthy in the second half, but Tony Brosnan kept Crokes in front.

Crokes moved three clear by the 58th minute thanks to points from David Naughton, Brian Looney and Potts. Shane Murphy then saved O’Connor’s spot-kick but O’Shea made it a two-point game going into added time.

Kenmare refused to accept defeat, with O’Connor and O’Shea (2) levelling the contest before the latter kicked the winning free.

Austin Stacks had little difficulty in beating a Killarney Legion side on a 2-13 to 0-8 scoreline.

A Donagh McMahon goal and some excellent points from Ferdia O’Brien, Joe O’Connor, Wayne Guthrie (2 ’45s) and Brendan O’Sullivan saw Stacks lead 1-9 to 0-4 at the interval.

Legion brought on James O’Donoghue, and he kicked a point but was then red-carded. A late Colin Griffin goal ensured Stacks would make the final.

Dingle’s 0-18 to 1-12 victory over Kilcummin was not enough as they finished level on points with Stacks, who had a superior scoring difference.

In the battle to avoid losing their senior status, Kerins O’Rahilly’s saw off Templenoe 3-13 to 1-11, with goals from Conor Hayes, Barry John Keane and Danny O’Sullivan.

Online Editors