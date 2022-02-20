Sean O’Shea shines in the rain as Kerry beat Donegal to maintain unbeaten start

Sean O'Shea of Kerry has a shot on goal despite the efforts of Caolan Ward of Donegal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at Fitzgerald Stadium. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The weather ruined any chance of a spectacle but Jack O’Connor’s Kerry maintained their unbeaten start to the league with a deserved win over a poor Donegal side in a stormy and wet Killarney.

Despite the heavy rain, the Fitzgerald stadium surface held up well but gale force wind blowing towards the Lewis road goals meant there was always going to be little in the way of entertainment for the brave souls who had ventured out.

Donegal played against the wind in the first half and after 12 minutes would have been quite happy with their start with Shane O’Donnell fisting over to leave the teams level at 0-2 each.

However, Kerry took charge from there and reeled off seven on the spin before half time. Sean O’Shea kicked four first half points including a classy sideline as a Kerry forward line, who started without David Clifford after his Sigerson cup exploits with UL, started to get to grips with the conditions.

The Kingdom took a 0-9 to 0-2 lead in at the break but such was the strength of the wind, Donegal could feel like they were still in the game.

They needed a fast start but it was Kerry who created the first real chance when O’Shea hit the post. Conor O’Donnell grabbed a point for Donegal when the half was already 12 minutes old and it never felt like Donegal could string together the scores to reel Kerry in.

Clifford was introduced off the bench and his mishit point attempt somehow slipped past Shaun Patton and into the net for a fortuitous goal that put Kerry ten clear after 50 minutes. Clifford hit the crossbar with a much more deliberate goal attempt a few minutes later.

To their credit, Donegal responded, hitting the next four points but squandered a good goal chance after Kerry gave away possession after a sloppy line ball.

Kerry broke out and a clever Tony Brosnan pass found the excellent O’Shea who fisted over to secure a deserved win for the home side. Kerry move on to play Monaghan in Clones next weekend while Donegal welcome Tyrone to Ballybofey.

Scorers:

Kerry: S O’Shea 0-7 (1 sl, 2f), D Clifford 1-1, K Spillane 0-2, P Geaney, P Clifford, D O’Donoghue 0-1 each

Donegal: P McBrearty (1f), S O’Donnell, C O’Donnell 0-2 each, E Gallagher 0-1.

TEAMS –

KERRY – S Ryan; D O’Donoghue, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, B O’Beaglaoich; A Spillane, S O’Shea, D Moynihan; P Clifford, P Geaney, K Spillane

SUBS: S O’Brien for A Spillane (BS 14-21), D Clifford K Spillane (44), S O’Brien for A Spillane (54), T Brosnan for Geaney (58), J Savage for P Clifford (65), G Horan for Barry (67)

DONEGAL – S Patton; C Ward, B McCole, E Ban Gallagher; R McHugh, P Brennan, O McFadden Ferry; J McGee, C Thompson; P Mogan, S O’Donnell, H McFadden; P McBrearty, R O’Donnell, C O’Donnell

SUBS: S McMenamin for Brennan (41), N O’Donnell for R O’Donnell (44), D O Baoill for S O’Donnell (67), E O’Donnell for Gallagher (70).

Referee: M Deegan (Laois)