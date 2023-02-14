Seán O’Shea set to return to the Kerry squad after an extended rest period

All-Star forward Seán O’Shea could return to action for Kerry as soon as this weekend when they travel to Castlebar to tackle Mayo.

The Kenmare star has yet to feature for Jack O’Connor’s side in 2023 and revealed that he took an extended rest period to sort out a minor knee problem. O'Shea confirmed that the issue didn’t require surgery and he has targeted either Saturday night’s clash with Mayo or the round four visit of Armagh for his seasonal reappearance.

“(I’m) feeling good now,” he said as Allianz were announced as new sponsors of the All-Ireland football championship for three seasons.

“I just had a little bit of an issue in the knee, bit of a niggle in the knee from last year. It just needed a couple of weeks extra to clear up. Back doing a bit now over the last couple of weeks and hopefully I’ll see game-time soon enough.”

“Hopefully (back) now this weekend. If not then the weekend after, but please God this weekend I’ll be able to see some bit of action," said O’Shea, who also confirmed that David Clifford has returned to training.

Kerry lost to Donegal in the opening round but bounced back with a convincing win over Monaghan in round two.