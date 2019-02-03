Sean O'Shea kicks 12 points as Kerry finish strongly to see off Cavan

The Kingdom looked out of sorts for long periods of the game but played some of their best football when reduced to 14 men down the home straight.

Tom O'Sullivan was black carded in the 59th minute when Kerry trailed by one but by the time he came back on, Mark Griffin had pushed them back into the lead for the first time in the game.

There were eight minutes' injury time and Kerry assumed control to grab their second win in a week and hand Cavan another agonising defeat.

However they looked like they would be leaving Ulster emptied handed for large parts of the afternoon and kicked just one from play in the first half while their second didn't come until the 55th minute when Sean O'Shea curled over a lovely left footed effort.

O'Shea was excellent for Kerry again who also had strong showings from Brian O Beaglaoich and Jack Barry.

Cavan played most of the best football in the opening quarter and opened up a 0-6 to 0-2 lead with Ciaran Brady raiding forward to kick two points from the half back line.

Kerry were struggling for any real traction up front as they brought almost every behind the ball at times and relied on frees to keep in touch.

O'Shea picked up from where he left off against Tyrone last weekend and kicked the Kingdom's first six points of the game from placed balls. By the time the visitors landed their first from play through Paul Geaney on 28 minutes, they had pulled themselves level.

However, Cavan finished strong and kicked the last four points of the half including another fine effort from the impressive Conor Madden to take a 0-11 to 0-7 lead in at the break.

The first 15 minutes of the second half saw just one point scored before Kerry came with a late charge to make it two wins from two.

SCORERS - Kerry: S O'Shea 0-12 (9f 1 '45) P Geaney 0-2, S O'Brien, M Griffin 0-1 each.

Cavan: C Madden 0-4 (1m), M Reilly (2f), C Brady 0-2 each, N Murray, D McVeety, J Brady (1m), R Galligan (1f) 0-1 each.

Kerry: S Ryan; P Crowley, J Sherwood, B O Beaglaoich; T Morley, P Murphy, T O'Sullivan; J Barry, A Spillane; D O'Connor, S O'Shea, J Lyne; K Spillane, P Geaney, S O'Brien SUBS: D Moynihan for K Spillane (35), T Walsh for Lyne (HT), G O'Brien for A Spillane (46), M Griffin for O'Connor (64), M Geaney for Crowley (BS 65-68), D Moran for O'Brien (70)

Cavan: R Galligan; J McLoughlin, K Clarke, P Faulkner; C Rehill, C Brady, N Murray; T Galligan, P Graham; M Reilly, P Smith, D McVeety; C Madden, J Brady, C Mackey SUBS: L Fortune for McVeety (39), S Smith for J Brady (50), S Murray for C Brady (61), M Argue for Graham (67), K Tierney for Mackey (72)

Referee: F Kelly (Longford).

Online Editors