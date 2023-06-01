Sean Mulkerrin makes Galway return as Cian Hernon set for debut against Westmeath

Padraic Joyce has made two changes from the Galway team that saw off Tyrone in their opening All-Ireland round-robin fixture for the trip to Mullingar to face Westmeath on Saturday.

Cian Hernon comes into the team at half-back to make his debut while Rob Finnerty is also named to start. Dylan McHugh, who was injured in the Tyrone game, and John Maher make way as Galway shuffle their pack.

Peter Cooke is named to start at midfield alongside Paul Conroy, with Finnerty included at full forward where he is flanked by Shane Walsh and Ian Burke. Maher is named on the bench but McHugh doesn’t make the 26-man matchday panel.

There is a boost for Galway with Sean Mulkerrin deemed fit enough to return to the bench after shattering his kneecap last year.

Galway and Westmeath have met just once in the championship with the midlanders winning their qualifier encounter in 2006 when this weekend’s managers, Joyce and Dessie Dolan, were in opposition as players.

Westmeath went down narrowly to Armagh last time out while Galway are looking for their ninth championship win in their last ten games, with their only defeat coming against Kerry in last year’s All-Ireland final.

Galway (SFC v Westmeath): C Gleeson; J McGrath, S Kelly, J Glynn; C Hernon, J Daly, C McDaid; P Conroy, P Cooke; M Tierney, D Comer, J Heaney; I Burke, R Finnerty, S Walsh.