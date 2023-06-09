Sean McGoldrick: New All-Ireland football format a flop – I’ve something better to replace Frankenstein’s monster

It is simply not creditable to play 24 games to get rid of four teams

Dublin and Kildare supporters on the terrace at Nowlan Park for their All-Ireland SFC Round 2 clash. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

For a couple of weeks now, the sound of chickens coming home to roost has drowned out everything else in GAA-land.

As was entirely predictable and forecast rather too often in this column, once it dawned on GAA fans how the full format for the All-Ireland football series works, all hell broke loose.

Self-obsessed GAA anoraks, including yours truly, fail to realise the majority of the population get on with their lives oblivious to the finer details of Proposal B or the Green Plan.

Only when events happen does it dawn that something is amiss.

In defence of the new-look Sam Maguire series, it might possibly be too early to pass judgment on its merits. I imagine that once the group stages finish, and the knock-out phase begins, a lot of the cribbing will cease.

It has not helped, of course, that much of the football being played is close to unwatchable unless you are studying for a PhD in game management or risk aversion.

I fear, however, that the format is so flawed it will never take off and may not last its designated three-season trial.

It is simply not creditable to play 24 games to get rid of four teams.

In attempting to address the issue of dead-rubbers, which sealed the fate of the Super 8s format, the GAA created their version of Frankenstein’s monster. They formed a structure in which there is virtually no jeopardy for the majority of counties.

Granted, every team bar Clare still has a mathematical chance of reaching the knock-out phase of the Sam Maguire series ahead of the final round of fixtures next weekend.

And if Louth caused the upset of the century, knocking out defending All-Ireland champions Kerry, the critics would be silenced.

But if the form book holds, the only issue at stake are the margins of defeat that Sligo and Kildare, who are joint third in Group 3, having drawn their round-one game, may suffer against Dublin and Roscommon, respectively.

Of course, a win for either of the underdogs will mean the scoring difference will not matter.

Mind you, it may turn out that finishing top of the group, which means avoiding the preliminary quarter-finals, will benefit these counties further down the line, while finishing second in the group and securing home advantage in the preliminary quarter-final will prove a big advantage as well.

So what is the alternative?

Eventually, the GAA will have to accept the umbilical cord between the provincial championships and the All-Ireland series will have to be cut.

A majority of GAA delegates at a special Congress in 2021 voted in favour of such a move, but it fell short of the weighted 60 per cent majority required.

Money talks in the GAA.

Croke Park must compensate the provincial councils, particularly the Ulster and Connacht bodies, who rely on the senior football championship for a sizeable chuck of their revenue.

To ensure the provincial championships do not turn into a version of the current pre-season tournaments, the winners and runners-up should begin the league with bonus points.

In 2024, there are 18 weekends between March 1 and the end of June, which leaves ample time for the leagues to be expanded to 14 rounds of fixtures. This means every county has an equal number of home and away games.

The provincial championships could be played in February alongside the latter stages of the Sigerson Cup, with colleges having first call on county players.

The top-14 ranked teams in Division 1 and 2, together with the Division 3 champions and Tailteann Cup winners, would advance to the Sam Maguire series.

The bottom four teams (i.e. the Division 3 winners, Tailteann Cup winners, and the counties that finished fifth and sixth in Division 2) would meet the counties ranked ninth to 12th at the end of the league in the first Sam Maguire qualifier.

The four winners would advance to a second-round qualifier against the counties ranked fifth to eighth, with the winners taking on the top four finishers in Division 1 in the quarter-finals.

The All-Ireland series would then proceed to the semi-finals and final. In this format, every game after the National League carries jeopardy, which ought to be the case at the business end of an All-Ireland series.

Under the present format, a county could lose a provincial final and fail to win a game in the round-robin series (one point could be sufficient to reach the preliminary quarter-final) and still win the Sam Maguire.

Granted, the championship would not be finished by the end of July, but the GAA will also have to accept the current split season is too rigid.

Scheduling the All-Ireland final on the last Sunday in August would represent an acceptable compromise.

We live in the hope that common sense will prevail.