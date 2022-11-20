Seán Kelly the hero as Moycullen have final say in ugly victory

Ciarán Regan of Strokestown has his shot blocked by Moycullen's Seán Kelly. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

A day for those who like their football hard-hitting and low-scoring.

Moycullen, the swish new Galway champions who had served notice to the rest of Connacht with a devastating win in Castlebar last week, were dragged down a dark lane by Strokestown in Tuam yesterday, forced into a back alley scrap from which they only just emerged.

Ignore the final scoreline. Those two extra-time goals were aberrations. Mirages.

After two halves, the score stood at 0-7 to 0-7. That just about summed it all up perfectly.

Some context, here. Strokestown didn’t score from play until the 60th minute.

Moycullen’s accounting wasn’t much prettier. The Galway champions scored one point in the second half, a period in which they kicked nine wides.

Peter Cooke, down with ’flu for the past two weeks and who directly assisted to the game’s most important score, came off the bench, took eight shots at the posts, and missed them all.

Tuam Stadium is not among football’s more resplendent cathedrals but it felt perfectly fitting for the sort of game we had yesterday.

“Probably not the prettiest second half to watch,” noted Moycullen match-winner Seán Kelly.

“Probably not the nicest first half either,” added the Galway captain by way of neat summation. “But we got over the line and that’s all that matters really.”

Kelly, omnipresent yesterday, scored the goal that finally gave Moycullen some separation although not, it should be noted, without some controversy.

The goal came from a quick free from Cooke played across goal to Kelly, whose initial shot was saved, before netting the rebound. But Strokestown felt the free should have been given the other way.

“I thought Timmy Gibbons, he got a clear push in the back,” reckoned Strokestown manager John Rogers afterwards.

“They took a quick free and…back of the net. You’re trying to keep tabs on their best players and I thought Niall made a great save but Kelly got the rebound. That’s football.”

Strokestown hadn’t played since winning their first Roscommon title in 20 years all of four weeks ago but where they were fresh and energetic at the start, Moycullen seemed heavy-legged.

“They came out and they showed huge passion and they really went at it,” said Don Connellan, the former Roscommon player who has moulded this Moycullen team.

Read More

“I suppose we were slow to get to the pitch of it. We eventually managed to play our way into the game. It could have been worse, even at the first half, we managed to dig in.

“That second quarter in particular we played fairly well and it brought us back into the game.”

By the 10th minute, Strokestown were 0-4 to no score ahead.

All of their points came from placed balls but each of those was earned through strong running and intense pressing. Then, in the 13th minute, Strokestown midfielder David Butler was black-carded and Owen Gallagher, the Antrim doctor now posted to the Galway senior footballers, effectively orchestrated the comeback.

Little did we know it, but at 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time, most of the day’s scoring was done.

Twenty-five minutes into the second act, no one had added to their tally.

In their haste to win the game, Moycullen neglected to put back on their shooting boots at the break. It took them 27 minutes to score after half-time.

But a point in the 60th minute from Cathal Compton – Strokestown’s first from play all day – sent us to added time, where Kelly’s goal and an even later one from Ger Davoren, finally set Moycullen free.

“We kicked a good few wides there,” noted Connellan.

“We did some good things I suppose. We minded the ball reasonably well at times but that said what counts on the scoreboard at the end of the day.

“And just right at the end there we were holding on and holding on and we were probably happy to get to full-time level.

“It’s the biggest day in the club’s history,” said Connellan of their Connacht final with Tourlestrane.

“It’s great for the people of Moycullen, I’m delighted for them.”

SCORERS – Moycullen: D Conneely 0-4; O Gallagher 0-3; S Kelly, G Davoren 1-0 each; P Kelly 0-1. Strokestown: D McGann 0-4 (3f); S McGinley 0-2 (1 ’45, 1f); Cathal Compton 0-1.

MOYCULLEN – A Power; C Corcoran, N Mulcahy, C Dein; A Claffey, E Kelly, M Moughan; T Clarke, P Kelly; G Davoren, M O’Reilly, S Kelly; D Cox, D Conneely, O Gallagher. Subs: P Cooke for Cox (38), F McDonagh for Davoren (62), Davoren for McDonagh (f/t), C Bohan for Dein (86), McDonagh for Gallagher (89), M Lydon for S Kelly (91)

STROKESTOWN – N Curley; T Gibbons, S Mullooly, D Neary; C Regan, C Neary, C Brogan; D Butler, Cathal Compton; K Murphy, P Brogan, C Lavin; S McGinley, Colin Compton, D McGann. Subs: K Finn for Lavin (43), M Kavanagh for Butler (53), Lavin for Kavanagh (f/t), Kavanagh for Regan (88)

REF – J Gilmartin (Sligo)