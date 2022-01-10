Sean Kelly takes the Galway captain’s armband for 2022

Sean Kelly has been appointed captain of the Galway senior football team for 2022.

Kelly will take over from Shane Walsh who has been captain of the team for the first two years of Padriac Joyce's term in charge.

Matthew Tierney, one of the county's other rising stars, has been named vice-captain.

Kelly has been ever present on the Galway team since 2018 when then manager Kevin Walsh introduced him.

He was in fine form last season until sustaining an injury in the first half of the Connacht final defeat to Mayo last July forcing a departure that cost the Tribesmen.