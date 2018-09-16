Sean Cavanagh was brought to hospital with a broken nose and severe facial bruising following an incident in a Tyrone club game on Saturday.

Sean Cavanagh was brought to hospital with a broken nose and severe facial bruising following an incident in a Tyrone club game on Saturday.

Sean Cavanagh taken to hospital with 'very nasty facial injury' following incident in Tyrone club game

Cavanagh was lining out for Moy Tír na nÓg against Edendork when the incident occurred. A spokesman for Cavanagh's club told Independent.ie that there was a collision between the former Tyrone star and an opponent, which the referee deemed accidental and no action was taken.

"It was open to interpretation what happened. Sean suffered a very nasty facial injury," he added.

The game, which featured multiple red cards, was then stopped for a long period of time as Cavanagh received treatment, before being transported to hospital. Independent.ie understands that Cavanagh suffered a broken nose and severe bruising, but a scan showed no further facial injuries and is now recovering at home.

And so it continues @KCsixtyseven Edendork played Moy today in the Tyrone senior championship first round

20 yellows -6 reds-1 Black

And Sean Cavanagh transported away to hospital in an ambulance. The man that inflicted the injury did not receive a card of any description pic.twitter.com/gOWQdhLVoc — david greene (@buddygreene) September 16, 2018

The news comes soon after the release of Cavanagh's autobiography, where he detailed some of the rough treatement he has received during his club and county career, including being spat at, bitten and punched from behind.

Cavanagh won three All-Ireland titles and five All Stars during a glittering career with Tyrone, and also won an All-Ireland intermediate title with Moy in 2018.

Online Editors