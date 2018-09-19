Sean Cavanagh has revealed he is still "heavily concussed" following an incident in a Tyrone club game last week that left him with a broken nose and bruises on his face.

Sean Cavanagh reveals he is still 'heavily concussed' following challenge that left him with nasty facial injuries

Cavanagh was lining out for Moy Tír na nÓg against Edendork when the incident occurred in a match that saw 27 cards - 20 yellow, one black and six red.

A spokesman for Cavanagh's club told Independent.ie that there was a collision between the former Tyrone star and an opponent, which the referee deemed accidental and no action was taken.

"It was open to interpretation what happened. Sean suffered a very nasty facial injury," he added.

Speaking about the incident publicly for the first time, Cavanagh told the BBC that he is still feeling the effects and has yet to see video footage of the match.

"My nose is sore. I still have heavy concussion but recovering," said Cavanagh.

"You are going to pick up knocks in sport. Saturday was no different. Thankfully the wounds are healing. Onwards and upwards."

An accountant by trade, Cavanagh said it has been a difficult week and could not attend work meetings but is hopeful he will be back soon playing the game he loves.

"I just have to deal with it. Concussion is part of sport. It's a big part of sport now. If I can help others deal with it through my maybe not dealing with it so well in the past, so be it," he added.

"I'd hope to (play again). I love the game. I love the sport. It's something I've been doing a long time. I certainly don't want to walk away from it at this point."

