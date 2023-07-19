Sean Bugler an injury doubt for Dublin's final clash with Kerry

Seán Bugler is “touch and go” to play any part in next week’s All-Ireland SFC final, according to Dessie Farrell.

Having been a revelation in attack in the earlier parts of the championship, Bugler suffered a calf injury prior to Dublin’s recent All-Ireland semi-final win over Monaghan and wasn’t even fit enough for a place on the bench.

Speaking at Dublin’s All-Ireland final media briefing, Farrell admitted that Dublin were “throwing everything at it”, in a bid to get Bugler fit in time.

“The top of his calf (is) moving up to the back of his leg. We’re hoping we’re going to have him right. I honestly don’t know whether he will be or not. So it’ll be, I’d imagine, a late fitness test and all of that. Everyone else is in good shape.

“He’d been going well, for sure,” Farrell acknowledged of Bugler’s form. “Maturing and developing nicely this season. But that’s the nature of it. We’ve got out of it relatively OK in terms of when you look at it in its entirety.”

