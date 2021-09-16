Séamus McEnaney will be staying on as Monaghan senior football manager for a third year.

The news was confirmed today in a brief statement from the county board, which read: “Following a management meeting last night, Wednesday September 15, Monaghan GAA have re-ratified Seamus McEnaney and his backroom team as our senior football management team.”

McEnaney is currently in his second spell as Farney boss, having previously filled the position for six seasons up until 2010. He subsequently had shorter periods in charge of Meath and Wexford.

His second coming with Monaghan has been badly disrupted by Covid-19, with his team suffering a shock early championship exit to eventual Ulster winners Cavan last year.

His tenure took an even rockier turn last spring when the Monaghan boss – known universally as ‘Banty’ - was suspended for 12 weeks after the Irish Independent broke the story of a county training session held at Corduff GAA Club, in breach of Covid restrictions on public gatherings.

However, having completed his ban, McEnaney steered his native county past Fermanagh and Armagh (in a semi-final classic) to reach the Ulster final, where they lost out by just a point to eventual All-Ireland champions Tyrone.

The Monaghan statement’s reference to ratification of his “backroom team” is intriguing.

Even though no names are mentioned in the above, renowned Monaghan coach Donie Buckley has recently being linked – as part of a potential ticket involving Séamus Moynihan – with the now-open position of Kerry senior manager.