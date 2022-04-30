Seamus McEnaney ‘not concerned’ by concession of goals as Monaghan see off Down

Perhaps nowhere on the championship whistle stop tour comes alive like Clones. For a few days every summer, the town is overrun with summer giddiness and given a welcome shot in the arm. But as great Clones days go, this wasn’t one.

It was an Ulster quarter final but not as we know it. Monaghan came in on the back of a rousing final day rescue act in the league, sending Dublin down while saving their own skin. Down got just a point from seven division two matches and along with that, they were in the news for breaches of discipline on a training weekend.

Even though Down had toppled Monaghan as recently as 2017, from the off there felt like there could only be one outcome.

The weather didn’t cooperate either. The walk up the famous hill was only sparsely populated with bodies. Soft rain fell for most of the afternoon and umbrellas pock marked the terrace. It didn’t make for much of a championship feel. The teams emerged to only muted applause. That fed into the football.

And if there was a lack of urgency to the game then there was a greasy ball and difficult underfoot conditions to contend with too. But without doing anything spectacular, Monaghan set about laying the foundations for their win. When Rory Beggan booted over his second point on 24 minutes, Monaghan had opened up an eight point lead (0-9 to 0-1). Down’s only response had come from Pat Havern on 14 minutes. Otherwise, Monaghan were in control in most areas of the pitch.

There seemed to be an acceptance around which way this game was going to go. Only Jack McCarron shone through the gloom and by half time he had four points to his name, mixing some sublime kicking with smart turns that had Down clutching at fresh air.

Monaghan’s rotating full forward line featured the Currin man, Conor McManus and Gary Mohan. If the first two are the velvet glove then Mohan is the iron fist. Direct and strong, his progress will be watched with interest as the summer progresses.

Monaghan were still nine points up on 33 minutes after Mohan grabbed his second point from a mark. And while Down looked largely devoid of ideas in attack, they somehow fashioned a quick fire 1-1. With Monaghan minds seemingly already in the dressing room, Conor Poland picked off a point before former AFL man Caolan Mooney punished hesitancy in defence and goaled past Beggan. Down went in trailing 0-12 to 1-4 at the break. Their Ulster championship campaign had a pulse, but only just.

Still, it felt like only a gross dereliction of duty could see Monaghan lose this game. But on the restart they gave Down more encouragement. Again, Monaghan seemed to switch off and again Down punished. Havern fired past Beggan and suddenly Down were within two points. It was scarcely deserved but for the first time in the afternoon, it felt like James McCartan’s men might ask a few questions.

And if there nerves amongst the Monaghan supporters in the 5,418 present, they could be forgiven as they have been chinned in the past when expected to progress. But Monaghan’s response was superb as they responded with four points on the spin. Three of those scores came from the McManus/McCarron/Mohan axis who would provide 0-14 on the day between them.

That removed any chance of a surprise on the day and with the Down challenge long since faded, it was just a matter of how many Monaghan would win by. In the end, they had ten points to spare, outscoring Down 0-11 to 1-3 in the second half. They also kicked just two wides on the day to Down’s ten.

Farney manager Seamus McEnaney cut a satisfied figure.

“I’m absolutely not concerned with any part of the day,“ he said when asked if the concession of the two goals had him worried.

“If every day went like today we’d be very happy. The most pleasing part for me was how we recovered from the two goals. And how we controlled the game. There’s a lot of positives today… we’d a lot of scorers, 11 different scorers so those things are pleasing.

"Yes we conceded two goals but you are going to make mistakes. It’s how you recover from those mistakes that is the most important thing.”

James McCartan and his side head for the Tailteann Cup.

“A division one team beat a next year division three team. They got a good start and we didn’t. The wide count was ten to two they were very economical in front of goals, we needed to be like that, we weren’t. We gave ourselves hope before and after half time but they quickly scored points after that. You can't be conceding 23 points and expect to win a game.”

SCORERS

Monaghan: J McCarron 0-7 (2f 1m), C McManus 0-4 (3f), G Mohan 0-3 (2m), R Beggan 0-2 (1f, 145), S Carey, C Boyle, K Duffy, A Woods, K Hughes, C McCarthy, R Wylie 0-1 each

Down: P Havern 1-1, C Mooney 1-0, D Guinness, C Poland, A Gilmore (1f), B O’Hagan (1 45), C Francis, T Rushe (1f) 0-1 each.

TEAMS:

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; R McAnespie, D Ward, C McCarthy; D Hughes, N Kearns; A Woods, K Hughes, M Bannigan; J McCarron, G Mohan, C McManus

SUBS: S Carey for Bannigan (42), D Wylie for Duffy (55), K O’Connell for D Hughes (59), C Leonard for Kearns (62), S Jones for Woods (65), D Garland for O’Connell (BS 74)

Down: N Kane; P Fegan, B McArdle, D O’Hagan; R Magill, N McParland, R McCormack; C Mooney, O Murdock; R McEvoy, C Poland, B O’Hagan; C Francis, A Gilmore, P Havern

SUBS: R O’Hare for Gilmore (30), D Guinness for Francis (40), A Doherty for McEvoy (50), T Rushe for Havern (54), G Collins for McArdle (61)

Referee: F Kelly (Longford)