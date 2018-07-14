Scully double helps Dublin to victory over Donegal in opening round of Super 8s

Niall Scully was the goal-scoring hero for Dublin as Jim Gavin's men opened their 'Super 8s' campaign with a win despite stubborn resistance from Ulster champions Donegal at Croke Park tonight.

Declan Bonner's side – the last team to beat the Dubs in the championship when they shocked them in the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final – were competitive throughout but Scully's goals proved the difference in a decent contest.

The Dubs showed three changes from their named 15 as Cian O'Sullivan, former Footballer of the Year Jack McCaffrey and Eoin Murchan all came into defence with Philly McMahon, Eric Lowndes and Paddy andrews losing out.

Before 53,501 at GAA HQ, there was nothing to choose between the sides in the opening half as they shared the lead on four occasions in the opening 25 minutes.

Donegal were giving as good as they got with Jamie Brennan, Frank McGlynn, Ryan McHugh and skipper Michael Murphy firing over scores from play as they took on the Dublin defence.

Dean Rock was deadly accurate from placed balls for the Dubs as they probed the Donegal defence at pace while rookie Brian Howard was having a fine game at half forward.

The key score of the half came in the 27th minute when a weaving run from Scully finished with the Templeogue Synge Street attacker firing to the Donegal net.

There could have been a goal at the other end just seconds earlier, however, as Michael Fitzsimons' last-ditch tackle on Jamie Brennan forced the attacker off balance and he blazed wide from close-range as Dublin surged into a four-point lead at the break, 1-9 to 0-8.

The Dubs roared into the second half with Scully firing to the net for the second time within two minutes of the resumption after slicing through the Donegal defence following fine work from Howard and Jonny Cooper.

Rock stretched the gap to eight and it looked like the four-in-a-row chasing Dubs were going to coast home but Donegal kept them honest and hit the next four points through Eamonn Doherty, McHugh, Jamie Brennan and Michael Lanagan, 2-10 0-12.

Further goal chances fell the way of Brian Fenton and McCaffrey but they couldn't hit the net again and it was tit for tat in the final stages as Dublin held possession for long periods and eventually sucked the life out of the game.

Dublin go to Omagh next Saturday to meet Tyrone – who also opened with a win – while Donegal face the trip to Dr Hyde Park to face Roscommon knowing that both sides need a win to maintain their interest in the 'Super 8s'.

DUBLIN – S Cluxton; E Murchan, M Fitzsimons, J Cooper; J McCarthy, C O'Sullivan, J McCaffrey; B Fenton, MD Macauley; N Scully, C O'Callaghan, B Howard; P Mannion, D Rock, C Kilkenny.

Subs: C Costello for Macauley (46), K McManamin for Mannion (48), P Flynn for Howard (54), E Lowndes for McCaffrey (62), C Basquel for O'Callaghan (70).

DONEGAL – S Patton; EB Gallagher, S McMenamin, E Doherty; F McGlynn, P Brennan, P McGrath; H McFadden, M Murphy; L McLoone, R McHugh, C Thompson; M Langan, O MacNiallais, J Brennan.

Subs: N McGee for M McGrath (half-time), D Ó Baoill for MacNiallais (51), C Mulligan for Thompson (53), C Ward for Doherty (57), A Thompson for P Brennan (62), S McBrearty for J Brennan (66).

REF – C Lane (Cork)

Online Editors