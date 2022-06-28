Scratch the surface and it’s easy to see what’s behind most of the vitriol towards Armagh

THE whistle to signal the end of the game hadn’t even touched referee David Coldrick's lips before people clamoured to Twitter to commence armchair analysis of the Armagh v Galway match in Croke Park at the weekend.

These critics, who I imagine were salivating at the mouth, trotted out the usual lines after a team from the North displays unsavoury actions on the pitch.

One wrote: “Anyone surprised that the whole Armagh team, staff and fans acted the way the did?? I expect nothing less from those animals. Disgraceful but nothing new from them.”

“20 years of telling border savages that violence goes unpunished is coming home to roost,” said another.

Another Twitter user stated: “Not much changed with northern bastards playing football. Been at this craic for the last 20 years.”

Any Gaelic football fan from Ulster knows the score. These are the standard of comments your team and fans can expect to receive.

Pointedly, it is only some counties in Ulster who get the usual rhetoric thrown at them, namely the six counties of Northern Ireland. It’s not hard to figure out the prejudice.

I am not for one second excusing the behaviour of the Armagh players involved in the brawl at the end of normal time.

Eye-gouging has no place in any sport and yes, there should be heavy penalties for it. But to include every Ulster team in that? What does a lad from Derry sitting at home watching the match have to do with what an Armagh player did on the sideline?

Of course everyone has bias for and against things. I have bias writing this piece. My father is an Armagh man from a border area called Derrynoose, and most of my extended family live in Armagh.

My earliest sporting memory was accompanying my dad to see the 2002 Armagh team bring the Sam Maguire to the county for the first time.

Growing up with that has given me immense passion for the GAA and Irish culture in general.

Online comments attempting to diminish the Irishness of Ulster counties – and their people – never seem to be far away.

Armagh is one of the few places where you can be called a fenian b*****d on the way to a match, and a British b*****d after that same match.

Whatever happens during a game, whatever the outcome, the Northern comment is what it ultimately comes down to for a certain contingent of those from the Republic.

They tend to point out that Northern teams are a ‘disgrace’ to the game.

I can only imagine the disgust they feel when they remember a team from the North is currently the All-Ireland title holders.

It does only seem to be a small percentage of GAA fans who churn a negative conversation towards Armagh and teams from the North.

Fighting and violence during GAA matches should never be given a blind eye, but this has been given the entire spotlight.

I’ve never heard of a Taoiseach being asked for his thoughts on any previous eye-gouging incidents in the GAA (and there have been previous eye-gouging incidents).

Most fans found the match to be thrilling. It already had everything by the time Rian O’Neill’s stunning last-gasp free levelled it up and forced extra time.

Amid all of this, there was also the fact that Armagh were back at Croke Park, contesting an All-Ireland quarter-final 20 years after winning the competition.

The small percentage of people who can't help but criticise and make unkind claims have been given an echo chamber on Twitter. From there, media outlets have picked it up and ran with it.

The Armagh team’s discipline, or lack thereof, is worthy of penalties and fines.

But perhaps those who insist they are on a higher moral ground on every issue imaginable should take a step back before tweeting.