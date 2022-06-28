| 15°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Scratch the surface and it’s easy to see what’s behind most of the vitriol towards Armagh

Siún Lennon

Armagh's Tiernan Kelly appeared to be attempting to eye-gouge Galway's Damien Comer during a violent melee at the All-Ireland quarter-final on Sunday. Image: RTÉ Expand
A row breaks out between players and officials at the end of normal time in last Sunday's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final between Armagh and Galway.. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Armagh's Tiernan Kelly appeared to be attempting to eye-gouge Galway's Damien Comer during a violent melee at the All-Ireland quarter-final on Sunday. Image: RTÉ

Armagh's Tiernan Kelly appeared to be attempting to eye-gouge Galway's Damien Comer during a violent melee at the All-Ireland quarter-final on Sunday. Image: RTÉ

A row breaks out between players and officials at the end of normal time in last Sunday's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final between Armagh and Galway.. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

A row breaks out between players and officials at the end of normal time in last Sunday's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final between Armagh and Galway.. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

/

Armagh's Tiernan Kelly appeared to be attempting to eye-gouge Galway's Damien Comer during a violent melee at the All-Ireland quarter-final on Sunday. Image: RTÉ

THE whistle to signal the end of the game hadn’t even touched referee David Coldrick's lips before people clamoured to Twitter to commence armchair analysis of the Armagh v Galway match in Croke Park at the weekend.

These critics, who I imagine were salivating at the mouth, trotted out the usual lines after a team from the North displays unsavoury actions on the pitch.

More On All-Ireland Senior Football Championship

Most Watched

Privacy