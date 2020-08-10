Scotstown and Ballybay extend unbeaten records

Truagh resurrected their prospects when they had a 4-17 to 0-6 home win over Latton, whose prospects are now all but gone (stock photo)

Scotstown and Ballybay are setting the pace as the senior championship round-robin section nears conclusion, with both teams keeping their undefeated records intact.

Scotstown are practically in the semi-finals following their 2-15 to 0-7 victory over Carrickmacross, to give them maximum points from their three outings, and Ballybay cantered to a 4-20 to 0-8 victory over Donaghmoyne yesterday.

Truagh resurrected their prospects when they had a 4-17 to 0-6 home win over Latton, whose prospects are now all but gone.

On Saturday, Scotstown led from gun to tape with Conor McCarthy on fire as he registered 2-7.

While that game was going on in St Mary's Park, Truagh were having things very much their own way in St Mellons Park against Latton, leading by 1-8 to 0-4 at half-time.

A second goal by Christopher McKenna from a penalty and two from play by Adam Treanor killed this game off as a contest.

Yesterday, Ballybay made a strong statement as to their credentials with a complete demolition of Donaghmoyne, the Fontenoys registering their first point after 17 minutes.

A brace of goals from Christopher McGuinness and Colm Lennon were body blows from which Donaghmoyne never recovered.

They did improve marginally in the second half but Ballybay continued to call the shots with a fourth goal by Shane McGuinness in the 17th minute of the second half completing the rout.

