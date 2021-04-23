Schedule for Ulster Championship confirmed with Cavan and Tyrone set for weekend of July 10/11

Ulster football champions Cavan begin the defence of their crown in Healy Park, Omagh on the weekend of July 10/11 with a quarter-final clash against Tyrone.

It will be Tyrone’s first championship encounter under their new joint-managers Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan.

Meanwhile, Donegal’s participation in the preliminary round of the series means that if they reach the Division 1 league final the game will not be played. Instead, there will be joint champions declared.

According to the regulations underpinning the Master Fixtures list, the four divisional football league finals will only be played on June 19/20 if the participating counties are not involved in the championship the following weekend.

However, Donegal’s preliminary round fixture against Down in Newry was fixed last night by the Ulster Council for the weekend of June 26/27.

The full schedule is:

Preliminary Round: Down v Donegal, Newry, June 26/27.

Quarter-finals: Armagh v Antrim, Athletic Grounds, July 3/4; Monaghan v Fermanagh, Clones July 3/4; Tyrone v Cavan, Omagh, July 10/11; Derry v Donegal/Down, either Celtic Park or Ballybofey, July 10/11.

Semi-finals: Armagh/Antrim v Monaghan/Fermanagh, Saturday, July 17; Tyrone/Cavan v Down/Donegal/Derry, July 18.

Final: Sunday, August 1.