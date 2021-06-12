Scary Kingdom and boring Blues confirm only two can win Sam

On Friday morning, veteran Cape Cod diver Michael Packard was swimming off Provincetown, Massachusetts when he was swallowed whole by a humpback whale, before being spat back out. “It went dark and then I realised, Oh My God, I’m in a whale’s mouth. Then, he burped and I got thrown in the air and landed in the water. I couldn’t believe it. I’m here to tell the story.”

Tyrone know the feeling.

It is 48 years since Tyrone seniors conceded five goals in a game and by half-time in Killarney Kerry already had five.

David Clifford had scored 5-16 in Kerry’s three league games to date (an average of slightly over 10 points per game) and he was up and running here after four minutes, despatching a penalty to the net in the manner of Eric Cantona. Shortly afterwards, the brother Paudie botched a goal chance, proving that genes only take you so far. Then, the slaughter began in earnest.

Niall Morgan’s long kick-out was intercepted and transferred quickly to Gavin White, who from 45 metres on the left lobbed the Tyrone goalie. Morgan did not do much wrong. It was a simply awe-inspiring finish in the manner of David Beckham from the half-way line. That was 2-1 to 0-3.

From the kick-out, Kerry intercepted again. This time, it went from David Clifford to Seán O’Shea back to Clifford, who sold the Tyrone keeper and full-back with one of his bewildering dummy bounces, then to Darragh Moynihan to tap to the empty net. That’s 3-1 to 0-3. Then, it was Geaney (4-4 to 0-5). Then Geaney again (5-6 to 0-6) from a 20 metre David Clifford hand-pass that flummoxed the Tyrone defenders, reminiscent of Maradona in the '86 World Cup final, luring in the entire German midfield before releasing Valdano to score the killer goals.

Tyrone men were running, then changing direction, diving to block a shot that never came, back pedalling, bumping into each other and grasping for thin air, as though they were playing invisible opponents.

The pace of the annihilation slowed a little in the second half when Kerry ran the bench and Tyrone dropped off into a deeper defensive position. The most interesting incident of the second half was when Clifford — clean through on goal — kicked the ball straight at Morgan, then stood there open-mouthed, surprised, looking down at his legs and feet as if to make sure everything was still there.

Soon after, he nudged Tyrone’s All Star full-back Ronan McNamee out of his way as though he were a small child, then swept the ball over the bar with his right foot. The malfunction was clearly temporary. A glitch that will probably never be explained.

Kerry were awesome. So much chemistry. So much skill and variation and finishing power. A forward line of two-footed players. Perfect dead ball taking. Constant clever movement on and off the ball. Dummying, changing direction, kick-passing with both feet, hand-passing with both feet. Scary really.

The field for Sam is down to two. Mickey Harte landed his dream job with Louth at just the right time.

The fearsome heavyweight champion Big George Foreman said boxing is like jazz. The better it is, the less people appreciate it. Like watching Floyd Mayweather diagnose and defeat 50 straight opponents. Or listening to Coltrane. Or watching the Dubs. “They are boring.” “They defend too well.” “They attack too well.” ‘Their games are no fun.” “They always win.” “Their players are too good.” “Their subs are too good.” “They don’t foul.”

I actually forgot Michael Murphy wasn’t playing, probably because it wouldn’t have mattered. With Dublin, like Mayweather, the opposition is irrelevant. They do not play any meaningful part in the proceedings. They are only there to make up the numbers.

Unlike Tyrone, Donegal took no chances. From the throw-in, they dropped back into their own half to defend and for the entire game they were content to play keep-the-scores-down football. Which merely delayed the inevitable, for 30 minutes to be precise. Another brilliant Dublin move sent John Small through. He performed the Con O’Callaghan bounce dummy perfectly, wrong-footing the defender and keeper and slipped the ball to the net: 1-8 to 0-6. Game over.

Their perfectionism was exemplified in the 32nd minute, when Mick Fitzsimons miscued a long kick-pass and bellowed at himself in anger. In this Dublin group, eight All-Ireland medals does not permit complacency. At the start of the second half, Dublin intercepted three Donegal kick-outs in a row and returned them for three points to open a seven-point lead.

Their movement of themselves and the ball through the 14-man Donegal defence at times looked like manoeuvres worked out by the All Blacks in training camp. In the 53rd minute, a breathtaking series of passes released Scully and had he not been pulled down it would have been a certain goal.

Donegal got a messy goal in the last few minutes but they had long since submitted to their fate.

Dublin were at their boring best. Football this good is difficult to appreciate.