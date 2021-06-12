| 17.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Scary Kingdom and boring Blues confirm only two can win Sam

Joe Brolly

David Clifford gives another masterclass while Dubs play with complete disregard for their opposition

Dublin's Con O'Callaghan in action against Eoin McHugh during the Division 1 semi-final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dublin's Con O'Callaghan in action against Eoin McHugh during the Division 1 semi-final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dublin's Con O'Callaghan in action against Eoin McHugh during the Division 1 semi-final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dublin's Con O'Callaghan in action against Eoin McHugh during the Division 1 semi-final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

On Friday morning, veteran Cape Cod diver Michael Packard was swimming off Provincetown, Massachusetts when he was swallowed whole by a humpback whale, before being spat back out. “It went dark and then I realised, Oh My God, I’m in a whale’s mouth. Then, he burped and I got thrown in the air and landed in the water. I couldn’t believe it. I’m here to tell the story.”

Tyrone know the feeling.

It is 48 years since Tyrone seniors conceded five goals in a game and by half-time in Killarney Kerry already had five.

Most Watched

Privacy