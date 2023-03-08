Sam Mulroy to miss remainder of Louth’s NFL campaign with hamstring injury

Sam Mulroy will miss the remainder of Louth’s Allianz Football League Division 2 campaign because of a torn hamstring and, in all likelihood, their initial championship involvement too.

Mickey Harte’s improving outfit have given themselves an outside shot at promotion to the top-flight on the back of three consecutive victories.

But this winning streak has come at a cost, with their prolific skipper suffering ill-timed injury in the latest victory over relegation-threatened rivals Kildare.

According to local reports, the injury has been scanned and Mulroy could be facing a potential 12-week lay-off.

On that basis, not alone will he miss Louth’s last two league outings at home to Cork and then away to Dublin, but also their Leinster SFC opener against Westmeath on April 23.

Mulroy accumulated a staggering 3-57 as Louth claimed Division 3 glory last spring.

The freetaker’s current league haul stood at 19 points before he was forced off after 28 minutes of the Kildare showdown in Ardee last Sunday.

Louth had started this year’s campaign with back-to-back defeats against Clare and Derry … but if they could make it four wins on the spin against an in-form Cork, that would set up a potential promotion shootout against the Dubs in Croke Park on March 26.