Sam McCartan goal the difference as Westmeath claim first Tailteann Cup win over Laois

David Lynch of Westmeath in action against Evan O'Carroll of Laois during the Tailteann Cup Round 1 match at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Jack Cooney’s Westmeath lived on their nerves before emerging from a drama-filled contest in Portlaoise with their Tailteann Cup aspirations still intact.

At half-time, trailing by a point but also playing with one man less after a red card for their skipper Kevin Maguire, the pre-match favourites looked in serious peril against a Laois team in transition.

But the game turned on a couple of pivotal minutes in the third quarter. Firstly, Sam McCartan latched onto John Heslin’s vital break off a Laois kickout, running straight at the heart of the Laois defence before pulling the trigger from 20 metres, his low shot beating Danny Bolger.

That 44th minute goal levelled the tie at 0-10 to 1-7 – and within two minutes Laois wing-back Seán O’Flynn walked for a second yellow, having dragged down Jonathan Lynam.

Heslin converted the resultant free to restore Westmeath’s lead for the first time since late in the first half, before Mark Barry restored parity from a free.

Perhaps the most significant moment in the final quarter came when visiting ‘keeper Jason Daly spread himself to deny Paul Kingston a 54th minute goal, after which Luke Loughlin (with a brace) and Heslin stretched the visitors three ahead.

There was still time for a Laois rally as Eoin Lowry and an Evan O’Carroll free made it a one-point game, but sub Robbie Forde and a Heslin free pushed the lead back out to three … and after Westmeath won possession from a late ‘45’ into the goalmouth, the whistle sounded and they could finally relax.

Laois came into this midland derby on the back of a humbling defeat to Wicklow, but manager Billy Sheehan made seven changes from Aughrim, with three U-20s included among the call-ups. But it was the return of a veteran, Donie Kingston, that prompted most pre-match debate … and it soon became apparent that the home side were determined to pump long early deliveries in a bid to maximise the height advantage of their two inside targets, the elder Kingston and O’Carroll.

An incident-packed first half ended with Laois ahead by 0-7 to 0-6 – a marginal advantage given they had enjoyed the benefits of a fresh breeze. And yet there was a clear sense that the O’Moore men had all the initiative, largely because Westmeath had been reduced to 14 men after just 20 minutes.

Skipper Kevin Maguire was the player implicated, having caught Eoin Lowry in an off-the-ball flashpoint that resulted in a straight red after referee Derek O’Mahoney had consulted with linesman Jonathan Hayes.

Westmeath led by 0-5 to 0-2 at the time but, even before then, their full-back line had looked in serious distress, especially when O’Carroll – towering over his direct opponent, Jack Smith - was located in space inside.

In the eighth minute, the visitors were indebted to Sam Duncan’s sharp thinking – and feet – in diverting O’Carroll’s low shot for a seemingly certain goal up and over his crossbar.

Two minutes later, Westmeath should have taken full advantage after wing-back Nigel Harte was brought down in the goalmouth by Sean O’Flynn. But John Heslin appeared to telegraph his intentions and, even though his right-footed penalty was well placed, ‘keeper Danny Bolger flew to his left to complete a spectacular save.

Luke Loughlin nailed the resultant ’45’ to edge Westmeath back in front, and the lively Ronan O’Toole doubled their lead before O’Carroll – brilliantly picked out by Paul Kingston – drilled another goal chance wide of the far post.

Whatever modicum of control Westmeath enjoyed completely evaporated after Maguire’s dismissal, and they were outscored five points to one before the interval.

And, initially, the second half script proceeded in similar fashion with Laois landing three of the next four point, stretching three clear, before McCartan’s all-important goal swung the pendulum once more.

Scorers – Westmeath: S McCartan 1-1, J Heslin 0-5 (4f), L Loughlin 0-4 (1 ‘45’), R O’Toole, J Lynam, R Forde 0-1 each. Laois: M Barry 0-5 (4f), E O’Carroll 0-4 (1f), E Lowry 0-2 (1m), J Finn (f), D Kingston 0-1 each.

Westmeath: J Daly; J Dolan, K Maguire, J Smith; J Gonoud, R Wallace, N Harte; S Duncan, S McCartan; D Lynch, R O’Toole, J Lynam; G Egan, J Heslin, L Loughlin. Subs: R Forde for Egan (49), L Dolan for Duncan (67), A McCormack for Harte (inj 74).

Laois: D Bolger; T Collins, M Timmons, S Greene; S O’Flynn, P O’Sullivan, C Heffernan; J Finn, D O’Reilly; M Barry, E Lowry, K Swayne; E O’Carroll, D Kingston, P Kingston. Subs: K Lillis for Finn (49), J O’Loughlin for Swayne (55), R Munnelly for D Kingston (63), A Farrell for Heffernan (67).

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Tipperary).