S&C – Two letters, one huge influence on modern game

Neil Ewing

Paddy Durcan of Mayo comes under pressure from Kerry players during the All-Ireland quarter-final. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Covid brought many abrupt changes to our lifestyles. One change for the inter-county footballer was that strenuous training moved from the pitch or gym into the garden or spare bedroom. An unintended consequence of this? Marital strife. Prior to Covid there was never an occasion when you were gasping for breath 90pc of the way through a training field session and your wife asks why you have not emptied the dishwasher. Your response to this question, when the lungs are desperately screaming for oxygen, is one you may not be proud of post session when the heart rate and lungs have recovered. Strength work. Bodybuilding. The gym. Weights. S&C. The evolution of a buzz term. In the GAA, like every sport, we have learned to embrace buzz terms. One of the current on trend terms is S&C. Often uttered by those with an overly simplistic view of what it is. Often misunderstood, the importance of S&C should not be understated.

Skill levels, I believe, are largely similar across a majority of inter-county players. From Sam Maguire winners through to Tailteann Cup also-rans. Barring a few outliers, it is broadly true. This does leave aside those unlucky enough to not have been exposed to rudimentary coaching which ensures the basic skills become second nature.
Tactically, a clever management set-up will build a reasonable game-plan and principles that can bring the necessary organisation to allow a team to come close to maximising their potential on this front.
The major difference between our lowest and highest-ranked players and teams is our friend, S&C.

