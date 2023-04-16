Ryan O’Toole’s dramatic injury-time goal gives Monaghan unlikely win over Tyrone in Ulster SFC

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Monaghan 2-17 Tyrone 1-18

16 April 2023; Ryan O'Toole of Monaghan shoots to score his side's second goal during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final between Tyrone and Monaghan at O'Neill's Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Colm Keys

A dramatic finish to a great game saw Monaghan snatch an unlikely victory from an unlikely source as they advanced from this Ulster quarter-final with Tyrone in Omagh.