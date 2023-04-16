| 16.1°C Dublin

Close

Ryan O’Toole’s dramatic injury-time goal gives Monaghan unlikely win over Tyrone in Ulster SFC

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Monaghan 2-17 Tyrone 1-18

16 April 2023; Ryan O'Toole of Monaghan shoots to score his side's second goal during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final between Tyrone and Monaghan at O'Neill's Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

16 April 2023; Ryan O'Toole of Monaghan shoots to score his side's second goal during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final between Tyrone and Monaghan at O'Neill's Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

16 April 2023; Ryan O'Toole of Monaghan shoots to score his side's second goal during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final between Tyrone and Monaghan at O'Neill's Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

16 April 2023; Ryan O'Toole of Monaghan shoots to score his side's second goal during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final between Tyrone and Monaghan at O'Neill's Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

A dramatic finish to a great game saw Monaghan snatch an unlikely victory from an unlikely source as they advanced from this Ulster quarter-final with Tyrone in Omagh.

Ryan O'Toole, having his first championship start for Monaghan, was the hero, scoring an injury-time goal when everyone in the 10,067 crowd assumed he would punch a point from the position he found himself in behind the cover after fellow defenders Karl O'Connell Kieran Duffy had teed him up.

Most Watched

Privacy