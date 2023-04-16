Ryan O’Toole’s dramatic injury-time goal gives Monaghan unlikely win over Tyrone in Ulster SFC

A dramatic finish to a great game saw Monaghan snatch an unlikely victory from an unlikely source as they advanced from this Ulster quarter-final with Tyrone in Omagh.

Ryan O'Toole, having his first championship start for Monaghan, was the hero, scoring an injury-time goal when everyone in the 10,067 crowd assumed he would punch a point from the position he found himself in behind the cover after fellow defenders Karl O'Connell Kieran Duffy had teed him up.

It put Monaghan in front once more after Darren McCurry had first levelled from a free and then put Tyrone ahead in a gripping conclusion.

The provincial championships have been under a cloud, with their meaning being questioned in a more compressed season where there is a different emphasis for the top teams, but this is a win Monaghan will savour against a team they have repeatedly found hard to beat.

They looked in trouble early on when an electrifying Darragh Canavan opened them up with a barrage of scores, but a series of changes worked out in Monaghan's favour, with O'Toole switching over to pick up Canavan and Conor McCarthy reverting to half-back where his pace and running power, in tandem with O'Connell, helped to turn this game.

Canavan was Tyrone's most influential player in the league, and within minutes ,he had underlined that worth at championship level, too, dovetailing with McCurry for his opening point and a 0-2 to 0-1 lead after he had put the pressure on Conor Boyle further outfield to set the counter in motion.

And that same combination was responsible for the goal, again off another turnover, this time on Darren Hughes, with Canavan driving low and hard past Rory Beggan for a 1-4 to 0-2 advantage.

Championship debutant Thomas McPhillips was feeling the heat as Canavan applied more pressure and he had a third point, second from play, when Karl O'Connell was blown for overcarrying, with Kieran McGeary getting the subsequent free in quick. Monaghan mistakes were mounting up.

At the other end, Conor McManus, beginning a 17th championship season, did most to stem the tide, landing six points, five from frees, in that half.

But once the goal went in, they could never get closer than three points and even then that was fleeting, with McManus curling over a trademark point from a difficult angle near the sideline on 15 minutes for 1-4 to 0-4.

By the break, it was 1-10 to 0-8, leaving Monaghan with quite a hill to climb.

But they started the second half positively, and by the 53rd minute, they were within one point when McCarthy swung over from 40 metres.

Conn Kilpatrick, who with Brian Kennedy had been dominant around the middle, had a goal opportunity but opted to fist over instead, a cautious approach that ultimately they paid a price for.

Within minutes, Stephen O'Hanlon had fired Monaghan in front with a goal, courtesy of a Rory Beggan pass inside to Karl Gallagher.

They pushed on to lead by two through Shane Carey, but Tyrone hung in, and eventually, McCurry put them back in front.

Monaghan were hugely economic throughout, however, with just three wides, with Conor McManus finishing with nine points, eight from frees. But no one emphasised that more than O'Toole with his late and telling raid.

Scorers - Monaghan: C McManus 0-9 (8fs); R O'Toole 1-1; S O'Hanlon 1-0; C McCarthy, J McCarron (1f) 0-2 each; K Duffy, S Carey, M Bannigan 0-1 each. Tyrone: D Canavan 1-5 (0-1f); D McCurry 0-5 (3fs); M Donnelly 0-3; C Meyler 0-2; N Sludden, N Morgan (45), C Kilpatrick 0-1.

Monaghan: R Beggan; T McPhillips, K Duffy, R O'Toole; C Boyle, R Wylie, K O'Connell; D Hughes, K Lavelle; C McCarthy, M Bannigan, S O'Hanlon; J McCarron, K Gallagher, C McManus. Subs: S Carey for McPhillips (34), K Hughes for D Hughes inj (41), S Jones for McCarron (54), D Ward for O'Connell (78), F Kelly for O'Toole inj (78)

Tyrone: N Morgan; R McNamee, M McKernan, P Hampsey; C Meyler, P Harte, C Quinn; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; F Burns, M O'Neill, K McGeary; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan. Subs: J Oguz for O'Neill (44), N Sludden for McGeary (61), R Canavan for Donnelly (62), M McGleenan for Burns ((66), C Monroe for McKernan (73)

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh)