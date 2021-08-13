Ryan McMenamin steps down as Fermanagh manager 

Ryan McMenamin has stepped down as Fermanagh manager after two years in charge.

The three-time All-Ireland winner with Tyrone took over from Rory Gallagher after spending two years as Gallagher's assistant.

Gallagher and McMenamin steered Fermanagh to an Ulster final in 2018, their first year in charge, which they lost to Donegal.

Fermanagh were hit by a Covid outbreak during the latter stages of last year's league which put their game with Clare in jeopardy at one stage and did not help their preparations as they dropped to Division Three.

They reached a league semi-final earlier this year but were beaten by Offaly and crashed out of the Ulster Championship to Monaghan.